EQS-News: Peapack Private Moves to Park Avenue

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

Peapack Private Moves to Park Avenue



29.01.2024

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BEDMINSTER, NJ - (NewMediaWire) - January 29, 2024 - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC), the holding company for Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, has executed on plans to move into New York City by finalizing its lease on both office and retail space at 300 Park Avenue. The move to Midtown has been in the works since the Company originally announced NY expansion plans in July of 2023, and began recruiting top level talent from the Tri-State area.

“We are seizing the opportunity to grow our private banking business into NY after the volatility of 2023,” said Doug Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer. “There’s no better place to do that than on Park Avenue, and we are excited to begin this chapter of our journey.”

The flagship location features 10,000 square feet of office space on the 13th floor and 6,000 square feet of luxury retail space on the first floor.

Jeanne Scungio, president of the NY market, commented, “The space on Park Avenue is stunning and puts us on equal footing with our competitors. We are excited for the challenge that NY represents and even more excited to welcome new clients to private banking with Peapack Private.”

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10.9 billion as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Denise M. Pace-Sanders, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, SVP Managing Principal, Brand and Marketing Director, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921, dpace@pgbank.com, (908) 470-3322.

News Source: NewMediaWire