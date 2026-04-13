EQS-News: Peapack Capital Promotes Roz Ostler to Senior Vice President, Head of Asset Management

EQS-News: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation / Key word(s): Financial

Peapack Capital Promotes Roz Ostler to Senior Vice President, Head of Asset Management



13.04.2026 / 21:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BEDMINSTER, NJ - April 13, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private Bank & Trust are pleased to announce the promotion of Roz Ostler to Senior Vice President, Head of Asset Management of Peapack Capital, the Company’s equipment finance and leasing subsidiary. In her role, Roz is responsible for overseeing the overall operations of the Asset Management Group (AMG), ensuring disciplined equipment management practices, strong internal controls, and comprehensive reporting. Her key responsibilities include equipment-related analysis, evaluations, appraisals, and asset sales as well as inventory management for Peapack Capital’s $1 billion - and growing - equipment portfolio.

Ms. Ostler brings 20 years of experience in the finance industry to her role. She joined Peapack Capital from Signature Financial and previously began her equipment leasing career at KeyCorp Leasing. She has also held positions at Crestmark Equipment Finance, a commercial finance division of Pathward.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Roz is the co-founder and current Treasurer of Little Falls Cares, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing humane support to the local feral and stray cat population, primarily through trap-neuter-release (TNR) services.

Ms. Ostler is an accredited Senior Appraiser with the American Society of Appraisers and holds the CLFP® (Certified Leasing and Finance Professional) designation.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $7.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $13.1 billion as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and personal banking solutions. The Bank's wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices, and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@peapackprivate.com, (908) 719-6543.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation