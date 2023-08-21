EQS-News: ParTec AG: ParTec AG achieves significant increase in revenue and earnings in the 1st half of 2023

EQS-News: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

ParTec AG: ParTec AG achieves significant increase in revenue and earnings in the 1st half of 2023



21.08.2023

ParTec AG achieves significant increase in revenue and earnings in the 1st half of 2023

- Revenues rises to 52.1 million euros / EBIT to 19.4 million euros

- Construction of one of Europe's fastest supercomputers, MareNostrum V, progressing

- Excellently positioned for further growth

Munich, 21 August 2023 - ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3), manufacturer and developer of innovative and globally leading dynamic modular supercomputers, as well as a driver of innovation and developer of quantum computers, reports a highly successful business development in the first half of 2023. Revenues increased to 52.1 million euros in the first half of the year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 19.4 million euros. During the reporting period, ParTec advances new developments and won new tenders in a large number of projects.

Among other things, the delivery phase of the EuroHPC JU Pre-Exascale, BSC Mare Nostrum V project is progressing. Mare Nostrum V is one of the fastest supercomputers in Europe. It is designed to support drug research, simulation of quantum systems and applications based on artificial intelligence, among other things. ParTec AG aims to achieve unprecedented computing power with the help of the potential of quantum technology and to pave the way for groundbreaking discoveries and applications in society, science and industry. In addition, ParTec AG has made significant progress in the development of integrating quantum computers into modular supercomputers with its software ParaStation Modulo for the operation of dynamic modular supercomputers.

ParTec AG's own patented dynamic Modular Software Architecture (dMSA) is indispensable as a central technology for the smooth operation of the complex HPC systems required for this, especially in view of the continuously increasing computing demand, such as in the field of artificial intelligence.

Another milestone in the companys history was achieved by ParTec in July 2023 with its successful IPO in the Scale market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. ParTec is well positioned for future growth and is one of the world's leading companies in the field of supercomputers and quantum computers. With its dMSA technology and its hardware-independent software solution, ParTec wants to actively shape industry developments and participate in the dynamic development in the market for super and quantum computers.

The half-year financial report 2023 is available for download on the company website www.par-tec.com in the Investor Relations section.

About ParTec AG:

ParTec AG specialises in the development and manufacture of modular supercomputers and quantum computers as well as accompanying system software. Its services include the distribution of future-oriented High Performance Computers (HPC) and Quantum Computers (QC) as well as consulting and support services in all areas of development, construction and operation of these advanced systems. The approach of modular supercomputing represents a unique selling point and success feature of ParTec AG. Further information on the company as well as on ParTec AG's innovative solutions in the field of high performance computing and quantum computing can be found at www.par-tec.com.

