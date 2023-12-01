Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.12.2023 16:32:04

EQS-News: OTI Greentech AG Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items

EQS-News: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
OTI Greentech AG Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items

01.12.2023 / 16:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OTI Greentech AG Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items

Berlin, December 1, 2023 - OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22, "OTI"), an international supplier of innovative and sustainable chemicals and services for industry listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, successfully held its ordinary general meeting 2023 yesterday, on 30 November 2023.

69.37 percent of the share capital was represented in the general meeting. All of the agenda items were passed with a large majority in each case. The detailed voting results are available on OTI Greentech AG’s website in the investor relations section under http://www.oti.ag.

 

About OTI Greentech AG

OTI Greentech's patented surfactant based technology provides innovative sustainable and cost-efficient solutions for various industrial cleaning challenges, with potential for application in land remediation. Through its subsidiaries OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions, Uniservice Unisafe and KMI, OTI Greentech has more than 30 years of experience. OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions provides innovative sustainable products and solutions for cleaning and decontamination of oil-based contaminants and is the owner of the patented ECOSOLUT product line. Through Uniservice Unisafe, OTI Greentech addresses the global shipping industry with a full range of products and services in all major ports worldwide. KMI is one of the leading manufacturers of chemicals for the bulk container and cleaning industries in the United States, offering its customers solutions for customized solutions in land-based industrial cleaning. The OTI Greentech group currently has over 40 employees in Europe and the USA. The shares of OTI Greentech AG are listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (WKN A2TSL2). Corporate headquarters are located in Berlin, Germany.

Contact:

OTI Greentech AG     
Dr. John C. Kisalus, CEO    
info@oti.ag      
Tel. +49 30 814 524 69    
Friedrichstraβe 79     
10117 Berlin      

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus, Dr. Sönke Knop
sknop@edicto.de
Tel. +49 69 905505-51
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44
60322 Frankfurt

 

 


01.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: OTI Greentech AG
Friedrichstraße 79
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 887 865 62
Fax: +49 30 690 884 88
E-mail: info@oti.ag
Internet: www.oti.ag
ISIN: DE000A2TSL22
WKN: A2TSL2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1787915

 
End of News EQS News Service

1787915  01.12.2023 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu OTI Greentech AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu OTI Greentech AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

