EQS-News: OTI Greentech AG Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items

Berlin, December 1, 2023 - OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22, "OTI"), an international supplier of innovative and sustainable chemicals and services for industry listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, successfully held its ordinary general meeting 2023 yesterday, on 30 November 2023.
69.37 percent of the share capital was represented in the general meeting. All of the agenda items were passed with a large majority in each case. The detailed voting results are available on OTI Greentech AG’s website in the investor relations section under http://www.oti.ag.
About OTI Greentech AG
OTI Greentech's patented surfactant based technology provides innovative sustainable and cost-efficient solutions for various industrial cleaning challenges, with potential for application in land remediation. Through its subsidiaries OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions, Uniservice Unisafe and KMI, OTI Greentech has more than 30 years of experience. OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions provides innovative sustainable products and solutions for cleaning and decontamination of oil-based contaminants and is the owner of the patented ECOSOLUT product line. Through Uniservice Unisafe, OTI Greentech addresses the global shipping industry with a full range of products and services in all major ports worldwide. KMI is one of the leading manufacturers of chemicals for the bulk container and cleaning industries in the United States, offering its customers solutions for customized solutions in land-based industrial cleaning. The OTI Greentech group currently has over 40 employees in Europe and the USA. The shares of OTI Greentech AG are listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (WKN A2TSL2). Corporate headquarters are located in Berlin, Germany.
