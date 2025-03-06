Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’936 -1.3%  SPI 17’073 -1.3%  Dow 43’007 1.1%  DAX 23’152 0.3%  Euro 0.9569 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’471 -0.3%  Gold 2’904 -0.5%  Bitcoin 80’323 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8856 -0.6%  Öl 69.8 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882
Top News
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Donnerstagmittag am Kryptomarkt
Meyer Burger-Aktie unter Druck: Brückenfinanzierung verlängert
Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX notiert im Minus
Verluste in Zürich: SMI verbucht mittags Abschläge
Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: DAX fester
Suche...

One World Pharma Aktie [Valor: 45839737 / ISIN: US68248W1080]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
06.03.2025 13:36:41

EQS-News: One World Products' Isiah Thomas Issues Investor Update

One World Pharma
0.02 USD 1.89%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: One World Products / Key word(s): Manufacturing
One World Products' Isiah Thomas Issues Investor Update

06.03.2025 / 13:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEO Isiah Thomas Highlights Strategic Progress and Expanding Market Opportunities in Automotive Hemp Innovations

LAS VEGAS, NV - March 6, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - One World Products, Inc. (“OWP”) (OTCQB: OWPC), renowned for its innovative approach to eco-friendly materials, today announces that Chairman and CEO Isiah Thomas has issued the following investor update:

Dear Valued Shareholders,

I am pleased to share exciting updates on One World Products’ progress as we position ourselves at the forefront of sustainable innovation in the automotive industry. Our company is making significant strides in utilizing industrial hemp to revolutionize automotive plastic applications, reinforcing our commitment to creating environmentally friendly and high-performance solutions for the global marketplace.

Expanding Our Presence in Automotive Plastic Applications

Our strategic focus on automotive applications is gaining momentum, and we are proud to be leading the charge in sustainable material innovations. By leveraging the unique benefits of industrial hemp, we are developing high-quality, lightweight, and durable solutions that directly address the automotive industry's increasing demand for eco-friendly materials. These innovations not only enhance vehicle efficiency and reduce carbon footprints but also position us to capture a significant share of a substantial market opportunity.

North America alone produced over 16 million vehicles in 2023, with each vehicle containing an average of 411 pounds of plastic components. This results in an annual total market opportunity of approximately 6.64 billion pounds of plastic, highlighting the immense growth potential available to One World Products as we further develop and commercialize our hemp-based materials.

Strategic Partnerships Driving Growth

We are thrilled to strengthen our partnerships with industry leaders Stellantis, West Michigan Compounding, and Flex-N-Gate. These collaborations are pivotal in accelerating the adoption of hemp-based materials across automotive manufacturing and supply chains. Through these alliances, we are integrating sustainable solutions that will drive innovation and create long-term value for our shareholders, customers, and stakeholders.

Our First Purchase Order with Flex-N-Gate

A major milestone for One World Products is our first purchase order with Flex-N-Gate, a testament to the growing demand for our industrial hemp applications. This order marks a significant step in validating the commercial viability of our materials and reinforces the trust that leading automotive manufacturers have in our ability to deliver sustainable, high-performance solutions. This achievement lays the foundation for future growth as we expand our product offerings and increase market penetration.

A New Name, A Bold Future

To better reflect our company’s evolving focus and strategic direction, One World Products will soon undergo a name change. This transition is designed to align our brand identity with our mission and market focus, particularly in the automotive sector. We believe this new identity will more effectively communicate our vision to investors, partners, and the broader industry.

The momentum we are experiencing today is just the beginning. With our innovative product pipeline, strong industry partnerships, and commitment to sustainability, we are positioning ourselves as a leader in the next generation of automotive materials. We remain dedicated to delivering long-term shareholder value as we execute our growth strategy and expand our footprint in the global market.

Thank you for your continued support as we drive One World Products forward into this exciting new chapter.

Best regards,

Isiah Thomas
Chairman and CEO
One World Products, Inc.

For more information, please visit https://oneworldproducts.com  #HempIsTheNewPlastic (TM)

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:
One World Products, Inc.
contact@owpv.com
800-605-3210 x506

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: One World Products

06.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: One World Products
United States
ISIN: US68248W1080
EQS News ID: 2096646

 
End of News EQS News Service

2096646  06.03.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2096646&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Analysen zu One World Pharma Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Intuit, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Intuit Inc
NEU✅ Deutsche Boerse
NEU✅ Euronext

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ KKR
❌ Ares Management
❌ Blackstone

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Intuit, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:23 Julius Bär: 12.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf u-blox Holding AG
09:48 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Nahrungsmittel - Reichhaltiges Sortiment / Rüstungskonzerne - Verteidigungsausgaben steigen
09:12 SMI zurück in der Spur
09:05 Marktüberblick: Anleihen unter Druck – Aktien und Euro haussieren
08:17 Nu Holdings: Ein aufstrebender Stern im lateinamerikanischen Fintech-Sektor
01:00 The Six Stages of Unemployment: From Actively Seeking Jobs to Give Ups
05.03.25 Logo WHS Salesforce & KI: Zukunftsaktie oder überbewertet? Nr. 1 CRM Unternehmen + SAP Konkurrent im Fokus.
05.03.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Intuit, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch
04.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Lonza, Sandoz, Sonova
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’493.19 19.33 S2S3YU
Short 13’770.99 13.56 UEBSLU
Short 14’267.26 8.93 UJOBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’937.16 06.03.2025 13:24:35
Long 12’520.00 17.77
Long 12’131.30 13.78 B3US4U
Long 11’660.00 8.92
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bayer-Aktie steigt dennoch kräftig: Bayer rechnet 2025 mit weiterem Gewinnrückgang - Stellenabbau
Nach Bitcoin und Ethereum: Neue ETFs für diese Kryptowährungen in Sicht
Sandoz-Aktie steigt leicht: Sandoz mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus - Lizenzvertrag mit Avecho
Neuer Schub für NVIDIA-Aktie durch KI-Cloud? So könnte NVIDIA seine Geschäftstätigkeiten erweitern
Lufthansa-Gewinn bricht ein - Aktie legt dennoch kräftig zu
TecDAX-Titel Bechtle-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Bechtle-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Diese Signale sind heute wichtig
Meyer Burger-Aktie unter Druck: Brückenfinanzierung verlängert
SMI tiefer -- DAX fester -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen im Plus
UBS AG beurteilt Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Buy

Top-Rankings

Viertes Quartal 2024: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Fisher Asset Management
Im vierten Quartal 2024 hat Börsenprofi Ken Fisher mit seinem Vermögensverwalter Fisher Asset Ma ...
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Breite Sektorstreuung: In diese Aktien investierte Top-Investor Stanley Druckenmiller im Schlussquartal 2024
Im Depot des milliardenschweren US-Investors Stanley Druckenmiller hat sich im vierten Quartal 2 ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
Elliotts Top-Aktien: So sah das Paul Singer-Depot im vierten Quartal aus
Mit seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management investierte Paul Singer, der sich einen Ruf ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten