EQS-News: One World Products' Isiah Thomas Issues Investor Update

CEO Isiah Thomas Highlights Strategic Progress and Expanding Market Opportunities in Automotive Hemp Innovations

LAS VEGAS, NV - March 6, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - One World Products, Inc. (“OWP”) (OTCQB: OWPC), renowned for its innovative approach to eco-friendly materials, today announces that Chairman and CEO Isiah Thomas has issued the following investor update:

Dear Valued Shareholders,

I am pleased to share exciting updates on One World Products’ progress as we position ourselves at the forefront of sustainable innovation in the automotive industry. Our company is making significant strides in utilizing industrial hemp to revolutionize automotive plastic applications, reinforcing our commitment to creating environmentally friendly and high-performance solutions for the global marketplace.

Expanding Our Presence in Automotive Plastic Applications

Our strategic focus on automotive applications is gaining momentum, and we are proud to be leading the charge in sustainable material innovations. By leveraging the unique benefits of industrial hemp, we are developing high-quality, lightweight, and durable solutions that directly address the automotive industry's increasing demand for eco-friendly materials. These innovations not only enhance vehicle efficiency and reduce carbon footprints but also position us to capture a significant share of a substantial market opportunity.

North America alone produced over 16 million vehicles in 2023, with each vehicle containing an average of 411 pounds of plastic components. This results in an annual total market opportunity of approximately 6.64 billion pounds of plastic, highlighting the immense growth potential available to One World Products as we further develop and commercialize our hemp-based materials.

Strategic Partnerships Driving Growth

We are thrilled to strengthen our partnerships with industry leaders Stellantis, West Michigan Compounding, and Flex-N-Gate. These collaborations are pivotal in accelerating the adoption of hemp-based materials across automotive manufacturing and supply chains. Through these alliances, we are integrating sustainable solutions that will drive innovation and create long-term value for our shareholders, customers, and stakeholders.

Our First Purchase Order with Flex-N-Gate

A major milestone for One World Products is our first purchase order with Flex-N-Gate, a testament to the growing demand for our industrial hemp applications. This order marks a significant step in validating the commercial viability of our materials and reinforces the trust that leading automotive manufacturers have in our ability to deliver sustainable, high-performance solutions. This achievement lays the foundation for future growth as we expand our product offerings and increase market penetration.

A New Name, A Bold Future

To better reflect our company’s evolving focus and strategic direction, One World Products will soon undergo a name change. This transition is designed to align our brand identity with our mission and market focus, particularly in the automotive sector. We believe this new identity will more effectively communicate our vision to investors, partners, and the broader industry.

The momentum we are experiencing today is just the beginning. With our innovative product pipeline, strong industry partnerships, and commitment to sustainability, we are positioning ourselves as a leader in the next generation of automotive materials. We remain dedicated to delivering long-term shareholder value as we execute our growth strategy and expand our footprint in the global market.

Thank you for your continued support as we drive One World Products forward into this exciting new chapter.

Best regards,

Isiah Thomas

Chairman and CEO

One World Products, Inc.

For more information, please visit https://oneworldproducts.com #HempIsTheNewPlastic (TM)

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

One World Products, Inc.

contact@owpv.com

800-605-3210 x506

