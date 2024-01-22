EQS-News: One World Products, Inc. Announces Reorganization Plan to Optimize Global Operations

EQS-News: One World Products / Key word(s): Financial

One World Products, Inc. Announces Reorganization Plan to Optimize Global Operations



22.01.2024 / 14:09 CET/CEST

Will Continue its Extraction Operations in Colombia Without Interruption

LAS VEGAS, NV - (NewMediaWire) - January 22, 2024 - One World Products, Inc., a fully-licensed hemp and cannabis producer in Colombia and ascendant international hemp and cannabis company, today announced a strategic reorganization plan for its principal subsidiary, One World Products Pharma SAS ("OWP-Colombia"). This reorganization under Colombian Law 1116 of 2006 represents a step forward in the Company’s strategy to optimize its operations and position itself for significant growth through recently established key partnerships with market leaders in the cannabis and organic cosmetics sectors.

OWP will continue its extraction operations in Colombia without interruption, as the reorganization proceedings streamline operations and direct resources toward the most promising areas for growth. The Company's newly reorganized structure not only reflects a commitment to past obligations but also enhances efficiencies, allowing OWP to concentrate on its core strategic initiatives for the future.

OWP’s key partnership and distribution agreements with Smokiez Edibles and the Marley family’s Kx Family Care remain top priorities and will benefit from these restructuring efforts, with both operations set to continue their commercial development and implementation as planned in early 2024.

"This reorganization is a strategic recalibration, allowing us to honor our past commitments while paving a clear path for future growth,” says Isiah Thomas, Chairman and CEO for One World Products. “We are taking a thoughtful approach to restructuring that will position us for sustainable success and more effectively commercialize our exciting partnerships with Smokiez Edibles and Kx Family Care. Our commitment to our customers and stakeholders remains stronger than ever."

The Company is also advancing its plans to acquire a new fully-licensed subsidiary within the Bogotá Free Trade Zone which will further streamline operational efficiencies toward revenue generation in line with current business projections.

About One World Products, Inc.

One World Products is a fully licensed hemp and cannabis producer with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020. www.OneWorldProducts.com.

