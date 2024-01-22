Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
One World Pharma Aktie [Valor: 45839737 / ISIN: US68248W1080]
22.01.2024 14:09:04

EQS-News: One World Products, Inc. Announces Reorganization Plan to Optimize Global Operations

One World Pharma
0.05 USD 12.95%
EQS-News: One World Products / Key word(s): Financial
One World Products, Inc. Announces Reorganization Plan to Optimize Global Operations

22.01.2024 / 14:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Will Continue its Extraction Operations in Colombia Without Interruption

LAS VEGAS, NV - 65a70748da846f373aeaca46.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 22, 2024 - One World Products, Inc., a fully-licensed hemp and cannabis producer in Colombia and ascendant international hemp and cannabis company, today announced a strategic reorganization plan for its principal subsidiary, One World Products Pharma SAS ("OWP-Colombia"). This reorganization under Colombian Law 1116 of 2006 represents a step forward in the Company’s strategy to optimize its operations and position itself for significant growth through recently established key partnerships with market leaders in the cannabis and organic cosmetics sectors.

OWP will continue its extraction operations in Colombia without interruption, as the reorganization proceedings streamline operations and direct resources toward the most promising areas for growth. The Company's newly reorganized structure not only reflects a commitment to past obligations but also enhances efficiencies, allowing OWP to concentrate on its core strategic initiatives for the future.

OWP’s key partnership and distribution agreements with Smokiez Edibles and the Marley family’s Kx Family Care remain top priorities and will benefit from these restructuring efforts, with both operations set to continue their commercial development and implementation as planned in early 2024.

"This reorganization is a strategic recalibration, allowing us to honor our past commitments while paving a clear path for future growth,” says Isiah Thomas, Chairman and CEO for One World Products. “We are taking a thoughtful approach to restructuring that will position us for sustainable success and more effectively commercialize our exciting partnerships with Smokiez Edibles and Kx Family Care. Our commitment to our customers and stakeholders remains stronger than ever."

The Company is also advancing its plans to acquire a new fully-licensed subsidiary within the Bogotá Free Trade Zone which will further streamline operational efficiencies toward revenue generation in line with current business projections.

About One World Products, Inc.

One World Products is a fully licensed hemp and cannabis producer with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia.  One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020. www.OneWorldProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

ClearThink IR
bloper@clearthink.capital  

602-785-4120 


News Source: NewMediaWire

22.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: One World Products
United States
ISIN: US68248W1080
EQS News ID: 1820245

 
End of News EQS News Service

1820245  22.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1820245&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

