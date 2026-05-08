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Cyan Aktie 40894523 / DE000A2E4SV8

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08.05.2026 08:30:04

EQS-News: ONATi/Vini strengthens customer protection: cyan AG becomes new cybersecurity partner in French Polynesia

Cyan
1.93 EUR -3.50%
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EQS-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Contract
ONATi/Vini strengthens customer protection: cyan AG becomes new cybersecurity partner in French Polynesia

08.05.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ONATi/Vini strengthens customer protection: cyan AG becomes new cybersecurity partner in French Polynesia

Munich, May 8, 2026 – cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, and ONATi, owner of Vini, have signed a partnership agreement. As part of the cooperation, French Polynesia's largest telecommunications provider provides its residential and business customers with network-based cybersecurity solutions from cyan, thereby expanding its broad range of services to its customers.

The partnership includes the implementation of a state-of-the-art cybersecurity solution against digital threats – such as phishing, malware, or ransomware – for mobile and fixed-line customers. The solution provides maximum flexibility and simplicity, fast deployment and effortless scaling with a cloud-based delivery, fully operated by cyan. This enables Vini to enrich its offerings with a highly efficient and user-friendly cybersecurity solution based on cyan’s Threat-Intelligence database. As an AWS ISV partner, cyan has built cybersecurity solutions that leverage the reliability, security and global infrastructure of Amazon Web Services to deliver secure, high-performance services even to remote locations.

Nicolas Weinmann, CEO of ONATi: “As the leading telecom provider in French Polynesia, we are proud to be at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. Implementing cyan’s solution allows us to bring advanced, easy-to-use protection to our customers, ensuring that their digital lives are safeguarded against evolving threats. This partnership reflects our vision of combining innovation with trust for all our subscribers.”

Markus Cserna, CEO and CTO of cyan AG: "Despite French Polynesia's isolated location in the South Pacific, the archipelago and its inhabitants are not spared from the growing threat posed by cybercriminals. The partnership with ONATi not only allows us to further expand our international presence, but we are also making an important contribution to providing ONATi with long-term support in the further development of its cybersecurity strategy with the help of our network-based protection technology."
About ONATi
ONATi is the leading telecommunications provider in French Polynesia, delivering innovative and reliable connectivity solutions across the islands. As a subsidiary of the OPT Group, ONATi plays a central role in ensuring high-quality mobile, internet, and fixed-line services for residents, businesses, and institutions. With a strong focus on innovation, digital inclusion, and customer experience, ONATi is committed to driving the digital transformation of French Polynesia and providing secure, trusted connectivity for all.

About cyan
cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers and financial service providers. cyan’s solutions are integrated as white label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who then offer those to private and business customers under their own brand.

In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan’s customers include among others the Orange Group, the telecom group Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile) and Claro Chile (América Móvil Group).

More information at: www.cyansecurity.com

cyan AG Investor Relations:
cyan AG
Phone: +49 89 71042 2073
Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com

cyan AG Press contact:
Kirchhoff Consult GmbH
Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65
Mail: cyan@kirchhoff.de
 


08.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Josephspitalstrasse 15
80331 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8
WKN: A2E4SV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2323360

 
End of News EQS News Service

2323360  08.05.2026 CET/CEST

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