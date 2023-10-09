Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Sandoz UBS Nestlé Roche Novartis Meyer Burger Swiss Re Idorsia Zurich Insurance Swiss Life Tesla Lonza Holcim Luzerner Kantonalbank ABB
Oceansix Future Paths Aktie
09.10.2023 14:00:10

EQS-News: oceansix future paths Ltd.: Revolutionizing E-Commerce with Reusable Packaging

Oceansix Future Paths
0.04 EUR -21.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Oceansix Future Paths Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
oceansix future paths Ltd.: Revolutionizing E-Commerce with Reusable Packaging

09.10.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

oceansix Future Paths Ltd.: Revolutionizing E-Commerce with Reusable Packaging

Solution in progress - Market is ready for reusability - Uniting innovation and sustainability

  • Significant medium-term cost savings against single use packaging.
  • Sustainability: Enables circular economy, reducing waste, conserving resources, and minimizing environmental impacts.
  • Advanced Technology: Smarter shipping deliveries and returns.

Tel Aviv, Israel, October 9, 2023 oceansix future paths Ltd. (the Company or oceansix) is a publicly-traded Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto (TSXV: CUSIP 001194828, OSIX), in New York (OTCQB: AKMYF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0, ISIN: IL0011948283, 5FC0). oceansix is a technology and manufacturing company on an environmental mission, using plastic waste to create innovative products and build transformative businesses. The Company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development center as well as a production facility in Valencia, Spain.

Given the meteoric rise of e-commerce, the urgent need for a circular packaging solution has never been more palpable. The direct negative consequences of waste and the ecological burden of disposable materials must end. Beyond that, companies demand effective strategies to diminish operational impacts, cut shipping costs, and keep up to speed with the rising legal regulations.

Answering this call, oceansix is introducing a pioneering alternative for single use packaging. Leveraging on the strong message of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, we envision a 100% reusable packaging system, created from entirely recycled post-consumer plastics, and providing valuable social and economical benefits for all af its participants.

What sets oceansix e-commerce packaging solution apart is a 360 perspective of the problem as well as the adaptability, robustness and durability of the solution. With enhanced protection, which eliminates the need for superfluous wrappers and plastic carriers, it is designed for maximum convenience, resistant to impact, and collapsible, guaranteeing simplified returns and trimmed transportation expenses.

This sustainability-by-design holistic solution will disrupt the packaging supply chain with a reusable, durable, light, and cost-effective product - a circular packaging that reduces waste and emissions to minimize the environmental negative impact, will result in a meaningful solution and a new methodology to prioritize sustainability actions over single-use practices.

The Companys development work is progressing remarkably and there are already talks with influational, strategic, and well-known test customers. From our current perspective, were comfortable to share that a 2024 launch is firmly set on oceansix' horizon.

You are invited to be a part of oceansix' impact, business, and future to build better tomorrows.

For more information, please visit oceansix.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For Investor Relations information, please contact:
maximilian@oceansix.com | phone +49 89 139 28 890

oceansix future paths Ltd. | Elad Hameiri, CEO | phone +34 673 435 571
Derech Menachem Begin 11 | Ramat Gan | Israel

About oceansix

oceansix is a global source of radical, sustainable solutions and waste-to-product inventions. Powered by a vision of creating meaningful solutions, oceansix constantly invents ways of combining advanced technology with sustainable production and products from plastic waste. oceansix builds successful businesses in global industries while resolving some of Earths burning challenges. The Company is propelled by its circular model, where products are manufactured from waste, and revenue is funneled to imagine revolutionary ideas for new products with huge market potential and impact.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by oceansix future paths Ltd. may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. oceansix future paths Ltd. assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


09.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

1743759  09.10.2023 CET/CEST

