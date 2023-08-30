|
EQS-News: oceansix future paths Ltd. publishes QII/2023 results
EQS-News: Oceansix Future Paths Ltd.
oceansix future paths Ltd. publishes QII/2023 results
Highlights 2023 First Half-Year
Tel Aviv, Israel, August 30, 2023 oceansix future paths Ltd. (the Company or oceansix) is a publicly-traded Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto (TSXV: CUSIP 001194828, OSIX), in New York (OTCQB: AKMYF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0, ISIN: IL0011948283, 5FC0). oceansix is a technology and manufacturing company on an environmental mission, using plastic waste to create innovative products and build transformative businesses. The Company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development center as well as a production facility in Valencia, Spain.
Financial Statements and MD&A for QII/2023
The Company announces the release of its consolidated financial statements for QII/2023 ended June 30, 2023 and related management discussion and analysis (MD&A). These documents, among others, are posted under the Companys profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the Companys website at www.oceansix.com. All values in this news release and the Companys financial disclosures are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.
Invitation: The Company welcomes your participation in a Teams-Meeting, where the Companys financial results will be explained in more detail and questions will also be gladly answered.
The Teams-Call will take place on
About oceansix
Disclaimer
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
30.08.2023 CET/CEST
1714899 30.08.2023 CET/CEST
