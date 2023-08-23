|
23.08.2023 14:00:11
EQS-News: oceansix future paths Ltd. invites to Teams-Call on QII/2023 Results
|
EQS-News: Oceansix Future Paths Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
oceansix invites to Teams-Call on QII/2023 Results
Tel Aviv, Israel, August 23, 2023 oceansix future paths Ltd. (the Company or oceansix) is a publicly-traded Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto (TSXV: CUSIP 001194828, OSIX), in New York (OTCQB: AKMYF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0, ISIN: IL0011948283, 5FC0). oceansix is a technology and manufacturing company on an environmental mission, using plastic waste to create innovative products and build transformative businesses. The Company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development center as well as a production facility in Valencia, Spain.
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
The Company will publish its Financial Statements and MD&A for QII/2023 on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 and invites you already today to the Teams-Call with oceansix management, where the Companys QII/2023 financial results will be explained in more detail and questions will also be gladly answered.
The Teams-Call will take place on
You are invited to be a part of oceansix' impact, business, and future to build better tomorrows.
For Investor Relations information, please contact:
About oceansix
Disclaimer
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
23.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
1709765 23.08.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung