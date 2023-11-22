|
22.11.2023 10:30:05
EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the HY 2023/24 results presentation on 29 November 2023
|
EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Conference
Invitation to the HY 2023/24 results presentation on 29 November 2023
Luxembourg, 22 November 2023 – Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 29 November 2023 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CET. Markus Wittmann (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the half-year results 2023/24 (April to September 2023) followed by a Q&A session.
The event can be followed via webcast:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20231129
https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=8313179&linkSecurityString=10bc20d762
Please note that you can only ask questions via the conference call. After signing up for the conference call, you will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in details.
The interim statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 29 November 2023 at 9:00 a.m. CET on the Investor Relations website.
About Novem
Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,500 people at 12 locations and achieved a revenue of around €700 million in FY 2022/23.
For more information, please visit www.novem.com.
Contact Investor Relations
Mareike Völker
22.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Novem Group S.A.
|19, rue Edmond Reuter
|L-5326 Contern
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU2356314745
|WKN:
|A3CSWZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1778675
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1778675 22.11.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Novem Gruppe
Analysen zu Novem Gruppe
Heute Abend um 18 Uhr live!
Sind Sie bereit, Ihre Trading-Kenntnisse auf das nächste Level zu heben? Entdecken Sie die Welt der Aktien und Aktienindizes in unserem exklusiven Online-Seminar. Erhalten Sie nicht nur tiefe Einblicke in die neuesten Trends und Entwicklungen im Aktienmarkt, sondern auch praxisnahe Strategien und Instrumente, die Ihr Trading-Portfolio bereichern werden.Schnell noch kostenfrei anmelden!
KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch
Welche Auswirkungen wird künstliche Intelligenz auf die Gesundheitsbranche haben. Diese Frage beantwortet Dominique Jäggi, Direktorin Hirslanden, Klinik im Park unter anderem im heutigen BX Morning Call mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Zudem erfahren Sie, wie sich der Fachkräftemangel auf verschiedene Branchen auswirkt und welche spannenden Aktien es aus dem BX Musterportfolio im Bereich des Gesundheitswesens gibt. Diese Titel werden von Investment Stratege François Bloch präsentiert.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI zieht an -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Verlusten
Während sich der SMI fester zeigt, steht auch der deutsche Leitindex im Plus. Für die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes ging es zur Wochenmitte derweil nach unten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}