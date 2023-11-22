Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Novem Gruppe Aktie [Valor: 112575197 / ISIN: LU2356314745]
22.11.2023 10:30:05

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the HY 2023/24 results presentation on 29 November 2023

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Conference
Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the HY 2023/24 results presentation on 29 November 2023

22.11.2023 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the HY 2023/24 results presentation on 29 November 2023

Luxembourg, 22 November 2023 – Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 29 November 2023 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CET. Markus Wittmann (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the half-year results 2023/24 (April to September 2023) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20231129

Alternatively, you can listen to the presentation via conference call using the registration link below:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=8313179&linkSecurityString=10bc20d762

Please note that you can only ask questions via the conference call. After signing up for the conference call, you will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in details.

The interim statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 29 November 2023 at 9:00 a.m. CET on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,500 people at 12 locations and achieved a revenue of around €700 million in FY 2022/23.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations

Mareike Völker
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 9205 18 1399
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com


22.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1778675

 
End of News EQS News Service

1778675  22.11.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1778675&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

