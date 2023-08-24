Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Novem Gruppe Aktie [Valor: 112575197 / ISIN: LU2356314745]
24.08.2023 12:46:19

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.15 per share

Novem Gruppe
EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Novem Group S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.15 per share

24.08.2023 / 12:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Novem Group S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.15 per share

Luxembourg, 24 August 2023 The shareholders of Novem Group S.A. approved all agenda items at todays Annual General Meeting (AGM) by a large majority.

The Group will therefore distribute a dividend of 1.15 per share for the financial year 2022/23. The dividend is composed of an ordinary dividend of 0.40 per share and a special dividend of 0.75 per share. This corresponds to a total payment of 49.5 million or 99.0% of the net income. Novem thus exceeds last years payout ratio of 39.1% significantly.

In total, 92.4% of the voting share capital was represented at the AGM. The voting results are available on the Investor Relations website under Corporate Governance/Annual General Meeting.

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,500 people at 12 locations and achieved a revenue of around 700 million in FY 2022/23.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations Press Contact
Mareike Völker Isabel Henninger
Head of Investor Relations Phone: +49 69 506 037 583
Phone: +49 9205 18 1399 E-Mail: isabel.henninger@kekstcnc.com
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com  

24.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1711043

 
End of News EQS News Service

1711043  24.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1711043&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

