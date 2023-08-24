|
24.08.2023 12:46:19
EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.15 per share
|
EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Novem Group S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.15 per share
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Luxembourg, 24 August 2023 The shareholders of Novem Group S.A. approved all agenda items at todays Annual General Meeting (AGM) by a large majority.
The Group will therefore distribute a dividend of 1.15 per share for the financial year 2022/23. The dividend is composed of an ordinary dividend of 0.40 per share and a special dividend of 0.75 per share. This corresponds to a total payment of 49.5 million or 99.0% of the net income. Novem thus exceeds last years payout ratio of 39.1% significantly.
In total, 92.4% of the voting share capital was represented at the AGM. The voting results are available on the Investor Relations website under Corporate Governance/Annual General Meeting.
About Novem
Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,500 people at 12 locations and achieved a revenue of around 700 million in FY 2022/23.
For more information, please visit www.novem.com.
24.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Novem Group S.A.
|19, rue Edmond Reuter
|L-5326 Contern
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU2356314745
|WKN:
|A3CSWZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1711043
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1711043 24.08.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Novem Gruppe
Analysen zu Novem Gruppe
Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – François Bloch heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanker-Treffen im Fokus: SMI und DAX verbuchen Gewinne -- Asiens Märkte schliessen höher
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich mit positiver Tendenz im Donnerstagshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}