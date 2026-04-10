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Rigsave Aktie 124717283 / IT0005526295

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10.04.2026 11:07:33

EQS-News: NOTICE OF CALLING OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

Rigsave
2.85 EUR -2.40%
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EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Annual Results
NOTICE OF CALLING OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

10.04.2026 / 11:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Those entitled to attend and exercise voting rights are hereby called to the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting at the Company’s registered office in Brescia, Corso Giuseppe Zanardelli 38, on April 28, 2026 at 08:30 a.m. on first call and, if necessary, on April 29, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. on second call, to discuss and resolve upon the following: 

Agenda 

- Approval of the Company’s financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 and renewal of the expiring corporate bodies; related and consequent resolutions; 

- Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2026–2027–2028; 

- Any other business.

Any amendments and/or additions to the information contained in this notice, including lists relating to the appointment of members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, will be made available on the Company’s website (https://rigsave.com/, section “Investor Relations”, “Shareholders’ Meeting”) and through any other means provided for by applicable laws or regulations.

Rigsave S.p.A.
Michele Basilicata
Chied of the Board of Directors

10.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Rigsave S.p.A.
Corso Zanardelli, 38
25121 Brescia
Italy
E-mail: info@rigsave.com
Internet: www.rigsave.com
ISIN: IT0005526295
WKN: A3D8N4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
EQS News ID: 2306484

 
End of News EQS News Service

2306484  10.04.2026 CET/CEST