16.05.2023 14:30:29
EQS-News: Northern Data releases its April 2023 results for its Mining division
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Monthly Figures
PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS
All monthly figures are unaudited and may include rounding and billing differences for Bitcoin production.
Northern Data produced a total of 209 Bitcoin in April 2023, generating revenues of EUR 5.5 million, which was 8% higher than the corresponding revenue figure from the previous month.
The company had a self-mining hash rate of around 3.78 EH/s and 40,559 ASIC systems installed at the end of April 2023 (at the previous months level). Northern Datas Mining Division continues to work on options to rapidly commission ASIC servers from inventories (around 10,000 ASICs or 0.9 EH/s) in North America to further increase the hash rate.
With its HPC infrastructure, Northern Data contributes to the stable operation of the Bitcoin network and the blockchain ecosystem. The company expects to be able to expand the hash rate in the medium term.
Northern Data firmly believes that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will quite literally determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, sustainable HPC infrastructures. We offer a combination of intelligent data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers. Northern Datas shareholders include among others Apeiron Investment Group, Samara Asset Group (formerly Cryptology Asset Group), Block.one, BlackMars Capital, Krypto Ventures and the founders of the Company, who together represent the majority of the voting rights.
Jens-Philipp Briemle
16.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1634511
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1634511 16.05.2023 CET/CEST
