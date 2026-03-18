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Northern Data Aktie 27392576 / DE000A0SMU87

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18.03.2026 18:15:43

EQS-News: Northern Data Group releases audited FY 2025 Financial Results

Northern Data
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EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
Northern Data Group releases audited FY 2025 Financial Results

18.03.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Northern Data Group releases audited FY 2025 Financial Results

 

Frankfurt/Main – 18 March 2026Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data” or “the Group”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today published its 2025 Annual Report including audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025. The 2025 Annual Report can be found under Publications in the Investor Relations section of Northern Data's website.

The financial statements have been audited by Stuttgart-based Liebhart & Kollegen, which has been the Group’s auditor since 2023.

 

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data AG(ETR:NB2) is a leading provider of full-stack AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging a network of high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to enable the world’s most innovative companies. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive both technological and societal transformation. 

Northern Data has one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe through its Taiga Cloud business, while its Ardent Data Centers business has approximately 250MW of power deployed or coming online across ten global data centers by 2027. Northern Data enjoys access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency. At every step, our customers are supported by Northern Data’s best-in-class technologists and engineers for rapid, flexible deployment. To learn more, please visit northerndata.de
 

 

 

Investor Relations:
Jose Cano
Vice President, Investor Relations
E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de

 

Disclaimer:

This IR release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management, and are based on information currently available to the management. Forward-looking statements shall not be construed as a promise for the materialization of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, affecting the Company, and other factors. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates assumes any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

 


18.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2293922

 
End of News EQS News Service

2293922  18.03.2026 CET/CEST

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