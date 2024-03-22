Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.03.2024 07:30:08

EQS-News: Northern Data Group Publishes Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Northern Data
0.00 EUR 0%
EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
Northern Data Group Publishes Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

22.03.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE/ IR NEWS

Northern Data Group Publishes Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
 

  • Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statement 2022
  • Financial targets for 2023 and 2024 confirmed


Frankfurt/Main – March 22, 2024 – Northern Data Group (“Northern Data AG”; Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) today published its key financial figures as well as the audited annual financial statements and audited consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year.

As already announced at the Group's Capital Markets Day in November 2023, the Group expects revenues of EUR 65-75 million and adjusted EBITDA of between EUR -20 million and EUR -5 million for the 2023 financial year. For 2024, revenues in the range of EUR 200-240 million and adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 50 million and EUR 80 million are forecast.

The Group spreads its revenue streams across its three application areas for High Performance-Computing – Cloud Services, Data Center Infrastructure, and Digital Assets.

The 2022 Annual Report, as well as a summary of the financial figures for 2022, are available in the IR section of the Group's website.

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure solutions for high-performance computing and research institutions, using GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our dynamic computing power drives innovation across our three core businesses: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. With our HPC infrastructure, we are at the forefront of computing development that drives advances in AI, ML, and generative AI. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to accelerating innovation in areas such as life sciences, financial services, and energy.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 171 557 6989


22.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1864765

 
End of News EQS News Service

1864765  22.03.2024 CET/CEST

