01.07.2024 09:00:07

EQS-News: Northern Data Group is first in Europe to acquire NVIDIA H200 GPUs

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Northern Data Group is first in Europe to acquire NVIDIA H200 GPUs

01.07.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS

 

Northern Data Group is first in Europe to acquire NVIDIA H200 GPUs

 

  • First in Europe to acquire NVIDIA H200 GPUs – currently the most powerful GPUs on the market
  • The deployment further expands the Group’s Generative AI CSP offering, already the largest in Europe
  • Further demonstration of the Group’s continued commitment to providing best-in-class technologies

 

Frankfurt/Main – 01 July 2024 – Northern Data Group (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today announces it has purchased NVIDIA H200 GPUs through a newly established partnership with Supermicro, a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions.

Northern Data Group’s cloud platform, Taiga Cloud will be the first Cloud Service Provider (CSP) in Europe to offer access to the H200 GPU hardware, with delivery and deployment scheduled for Q4 2024. The partnership with Supermicro for the NVIDIA H200 GPUs will further build its HPC solutions and complement its existing offering of best-in-class GenAI technologies.

This purchase of the H200 GPUs demonstrates Northern Data Group’s commitment to offering the best-in-class technology to its customers, as it continues to expand its cloud solutions offering, while also maintaining its position as Europe’s first and largest dedicated Generative AI Cloud Service Provider.

The first full island of over 2,000 NVIDIA H200 GPUs utilizing BlueField-3 data processing units (DPUs) and NVIDIA Mellanox CX7 NICs, to deliver 32 petaFLOPS of performance. The configuration of NVIDIA-referenced architecture allows customers to access more bandwidth, faster, and more efficient data storage access. The H200 GPUs will be housed in one of Northern Data Group’s European data centers, powered by carbon-free, renewable energy and boast a Power Usage Effectiveness ratio of less than 1.2.

Aroosh Thillainathan, Founder and CEO, Northern Data Group, commented:

“Our GenAI platform is constantly evolving and we are proud to collaborate with Supermicro to be the first in Europe to offer access to NVIDIA H200 GPUs. This is testament to our commitment to continually offer industry-leading, next-generation solutions. As an Elite Partner of NVIDIA, we are proud to continue to offer cutting-edge technology, deployed in line with recommended architecture references to maximize the technology.”

Vik Malyala, President & Managing Director, EMEA; SVP, Technology & AI, Supermicro, commented:

“We are excited to collaborate with Northern Data Group to expand its GenAI Cloud offering to include Supermicro GPU servers based on latest Nvidia H200 HGX GPUs.  Supermicro is fully committed to delivering most performant and energy efficient AI infrastructure and solutions, and this collaboration will accelerate availability and bring the best value for customers in Europe.”

 

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business platforms: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC solutions, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our close collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA is fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.

 

About Taiga Cloud:

Taiga Cloud, a Northern Data Group platform, is Europe’s first and largest Generative AI Cloud Service Provider. We provide a flexible, secure and compliant cloud-based ultra-fast GPU Network, engineered to meet organizations’ most ambitious compute needs. Taiga Cloud recognizes that high-intensity, large-scale processing power is crucial for accelerating Generative AI models and research which will deliver a new era of technological breakthroughs. Taiga’s energy-efficient Cloud is powered by Europe’s largest cluster of NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core and H100 Tensor Core GPUs, helping enable organizations to accelerate AI and ML innovation on demand, with technology that is fully scalable.

 

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Telefon: +49 171 557 6989

 

Media enquiries:

TEAM LEWIS
Email: NorthernDataUKPR@teamlewis.com


01.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1934837

 
End of News EQS News Service

1934837  01.07.2024 CET/CEST

