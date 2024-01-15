Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'218 0.6%  SPI 14'631 0.7%  Dow 37'593 -0.3%  DAX 16'705 1.0%  Euro 0.9350 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'480 0.9%  Gold 2'057 0.4%  Bitcoin 36'364 2.0%  Dollar 0.8527 0.1%  Öl 78.4 0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Swiss Steel579566Zurich Insurance1107539Geberit3017040Partners Group2460882ABB1222171Richemont21048333Holcim1221405Sika41879292
Top News
Adecco-Aktie: Adecco Schweiz erhält neue operative Struktur
"Magnificent Seven" mit starkem Börsenjahr 2023: So geht es im neuen Jahr weiter
Neue Pläne für Ethereum: Vitalik Buterin feilt an Roadmap
Ausblick: Morgan Stanley öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Goldman Sachs stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden

Northern Data Aktie [Valor: 27392576 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.01.2024 07:30:07

EQS-News: Northern Data Group appoints Group Chief Financial Officer

finanzen.net zero Northern Data-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Northern Data
0.00 EUR 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Northern Data Group appoints Group Chief Financial Officer

15.01.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Northern Data Group appoints Group Chief Financial Officer
 

  • Elliot Jordan will join the Group’s Executive Committee, bringing extensive finance and capital markets experience
  • The Group is poised to execute and deliver on its next stage of growth


Frankfurt/Main – 15 January 2024 – Northern Data Group (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions, today announces a key appointment to its Group Executive Committee of Elliot Jordan as Group Chief Financial Officer. Elliot will join the Group in late February 2024. 

Elliot has over 20 years of financial and capital markets experience, having held the CFO role at Farfetch during a period of rapid expansion and leading the company’s IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2018. He has also served in leadership roles for Asos plc and J Sainsbury’s, as a Finance Director. Prior to this, Elliot worked in several risk and financial control roles across the banking and finance sector in London and provided audit and assurance services with KPMG in New Zealand. He has been a Non-executive Board Member and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee at HM Land Registry since August 2019. Elliot is a graduate of the University of Waikato in New Zealand and is a qualified chartered accountant with the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants.

In his role as Group Chief Financial Officer, Elliot will lead Northern Data Group’s financial strategy and support the Group’s wider growth as it drives innovation across the HPC market. Elliot’s appointment follows the appointment of Rudolf Haas as Group CLO in December, and comes as the business continues to take advantage of the market opportunities across its three companies: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. With a highly talented and market leading, Group Executive Committee, Northern Data Group is set to execute the next stage of its global strategy and realize its ambition to become the world’s leading HPC Infrastructure Solutions Provider.

Aroosh Thillainathan, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, comments: I’m very pleased to welcome Elliot to Northern Data Group and the Group Executive Committee. With his strong financial background and vast experience from innovative, market-leading brands, he will play an instrumental role in driving the Group’s growth, ensuring maximum value creation for our shareholders.”

Elliot Jordan, incoming Group Chief Financial Officer, comments: “I am delighted to be joining the Northern Data Group and the Group Executive Committee at such a pivotal moment for the business as it seeks to continue its pace of growth and embrace the next stage in its journey. Following Aroosh’s vision, Northern Data Group has become a leading provider of High-Performance Computing solutions and is primed to capitalize on the global market opportunity.”

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML, and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle 
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Telefon: +49 171 557 6989


15.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1814477

 
End of News EQS News Service

1814477  15.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1814477&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Northern Data AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Northern Data AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe schauen Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, auf das Jahr 2024. Werden Zinssenkungen und Konjunkturerholung das bestimmende Thema in diesem Jahr sein?
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über die US-Wahlen und welchen Effekt diese auf die Aktienmärkte haben könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
12.01.24 Börse Aktuell – US-Inflation dämpft die gute Laune
12.01.24 Marktüberblick: Airbus übertrifft Ziel
12.01.24 SMI wieder zurück auf Anfang
12.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Warten auf neue Impulse
11.01.24 Short-Term Options in Commodities: Potential Benefits and Applications
11.01.24 SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
11.01.24 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV
08.01.24 Blicken Sie mit uns ins neue Börsenjahr
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'695.84 19.03 C0SSMU
Short 11'903.22 13.95 CRSSMU
Short 12'351.66 8.91 0QSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'218.43 12.01.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'763.37 19.70 SSRMMU
Long 10'513.24 13.70 SSOMRU
Long 10'074.31 8.95 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Milliardenabflüsse: Bitcoin-Vermögen der Kryptobörsen schmilzt dahin - warum das sogar positiv sein könnte
Krypto-Experte ratlos angesichts neuen Bitcoin-Booms: "Das kann böse enden"
Plug Power-Aktie vor starkem Lauf? Experten legen hohes Kursziel fest
Bilanz seit Amtsantritt von Joe Biden: Wie sich der Aktienmarkt verglichen mit der Trump-Ära entwickelt
Swiss Steel-Aktie: Luzerner Regierung erwägt potenzielle Unterstützungsmassnahmen für Swiss Steel
European Stocks Close Higher
Investment-Playbook für 2024: Das sieht Jim Cramer 2024 für US-Aktien voraus
Diese 4 Coins könnten 2024 die 107 % Rallye von Bitcoin überflügeln
VW-Aktie: Volkswagen setzt Gehaltserhöhung für Manager aus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Plus

An den asiatischen Börsen geht es am Montag mehrheitlich aufwärts. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freitag höher. An der Wall Street hielten sich die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zurück.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit