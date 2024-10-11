Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’078 -0.4%  SPI 16’118 -0.3%  Dow 42’454 -0.1%  DAX 19’211 -0.2%  Euro 0.9380 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’970 -0.3%  Gold 2’646 0.6%  Bitcoin 51’949 0.7%  Dollar 0.8576 0.2%  Öl 79.1 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Stadler Rail217818Swiss Re12688156Adecco1213860Kuros32581411
Top News
Rückgang der HVPI-Inflation in Deutschland im September
Sandoz will US-Wachstum mit Lancierung von Brustkrebs-Nachahmer ankurbeln
Nach Engpässen in der Lieferkette: Rivian führt Gebrauchtwagenprogramm ein
Euro notiert zu Dollar und Franken etwas höher - Das sind die Gründe
Stadler beantragt Kurzarbeit für 119 Mitarbeitende in Altenrhein
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Northern Data Aktie [Valor: 27392576 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.10.2024 08:00:17

EQS-News: Northern Data Group Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Northern Data
0.00 EUR 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Northern Data Group Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

11.10.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS

 

Northern Data Group Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

 

Frankfurt/Main, Germany – October 11, 2024 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (‘Northern Data Group’ or ‘the Group’), a leading provider of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, today announces that it has scheduled its third quarter 2024 earnings conference call for Thursday, October 17th, 2024, at 4:00 P.M. CET.

 

During the call, management will discuss its operations and the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

 

This conference call will be available through an audio webcast. Please use this link to register.

 

Additionally, analysts can join the conference call using their local dial-in number:

 

Germany Toll-Free: +49 800 0009712

United Kingdom/International Toll-Free: +44 800 358 1035

United States Toll-Free: +1 855 979 6654

Global dial in numbers can be found here

 

Access code required: 183303

 

A replay of the conference call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Northern Data Group website at Publications (northerndata.de)

 

 

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density, liquid cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world’s most innovative organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.

 

Investor Relations:

Jose Cano
Vice President, Investor Relations
E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de

 

Media enquiries:

Hawthorn Advisors
Email: northerndata@hawthornadvisors.com

 


11.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2006409

 
End of News EQS News Service

2006409  11.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2006409&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Northern Data AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten