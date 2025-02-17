|
17.02.2025 07:30:04
EQS-News: Northern Data Group Announces New Chief Operating Officer
|
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS
John brings nearly 20 years of experience as an investment banker and capital markets advisor. He most recently served as Managing Director in the equity capital markets groups at RBC Capital Markets and previously Credit Suisse. Across his investment banking career, John has advised boards and management teams on more than 200 growth capital IPOs that have raised in excess of USD 50 billion in cumulative proceeds, as well as international cross-listings, mergers, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions for disruptive growth companies. John is a graduate of the University of Richmond and is a CFA charterholder.
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world’s most innovative organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.
Jose Cano
17.02.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2086863
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2086863 17.02.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Northern Data AG
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Northern Data Group stellt John Hoffmann als neuen COO vor (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Northern Data Group Announces New Chief Operating Officer (EQS Group)
|
14.02.25
|EQS-News: Northern Data Group Shares Leadership Update (EQS Group)
|
14.02.25
|EQS-News: Northern Data Group verkündet Leadership Update (EQS Group)
|
21.01.25
|EQS-News: Northern Data Group Announces Preliminary Q4 and FY 2024 Results (EQS Group)
|
21.01.25
|EQS-News: Northern Data Group gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal und das Geschäftsjahr 2024 bekannt (EQS Group)
|
17.01.25
|EQS-News: Northern Data Group kündigt Telefonkonferenz zu den vorläufigen Ergebnissen des vierten Quartals und des Geschäftsjahres 2024 an (EQS Group)
|
17.01.25
|EQS-News: Northern Data Group Announces Preliminary Q4 2024 and FY 2024 Results Conference Call (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Northern Data AG
Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, darüber: Welche Blue Chips sind abgestürzt und welche haben sich gar wieder erholt? Wie sieht es bei den Airlines aus und worin ist Tim investiert? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|14.02.25
|Schroders: Zehn Themen am Aktienmarkt für 2025 und darüber hinaus
|13.02.25
|Schroders: Immobilien: Zeitfenster öffnet sich
|06.02.25
|Schroders: Disruption durch DeepSeek zeigt, wie wichtig robuste Portfolios sind
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Feiertag: Asiens Börsen uneins
Zum Wochenbeginn tendieren die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}