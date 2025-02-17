EQS-News: Northern Data Group Announces New Chief Operating Officer

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Northern Data Group Announces New Chief Operating Officer



17.02.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS



Northern Data Group Announces New Chief Operating Officer



Frankfurt/Main – 17 February 2025 – Northern Data AG Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data Group” or “Northern Data”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today announces a key appointment to its Group Executive Committee of John Hoffman as Group Chief Operating Officer. As COO John will partner with the executive team to drive Northern Data’s ambitious global growth plans in its Ardent Data Center and Taiga Cloud divisions. He will also lead the Group’s focus on progressing global capital markets initiatives and strategic M&A, deepening relationships with leading institutional investors, and furthering partnership opportunities.

John brings nearly 20 years of experience as an investment banker and capital markets advisor. He most recently served as Managing Director in the equity capital markets groups at RBC Capital Markets and previously Credit Suisse. Across his investment banking career, John has advised boards and management teams on more than 200 growth capital IPOs that have raised in excess of USD 50 billion in cumulative proceeds, as well as international cross-listings, mergers, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions for disruptive growth companies. John is a graduate of the University of Richmond and is a CFA charterholder.



Aroosh Thillainathan, Northern Data Group Founder and CEO, said: “We are thrilled to welcome John Hoffman as our new Chief Operating Officer. With his insights into corporate strategy, financial markets, and organizational best practices, John is the perfect fit to lead our operations as we scale our business and capital markets profile.”



Hoffman added: “As AI reshapes the way we live and work, I couldn’t think of a more exciting time to be joining the visionary team at Northern Data. I'm energized by the company’s ambitious plans, growing customer relationships and established position in the market. There is a substantial opportunity to grow our capital markets and strategic presence in the US and I look forward to working with this talented team to realize these goals.”



About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world’s most innovative organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.



Investor Relations:

Jose Cano

Vice President, Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de