Nordex Aktie [Valor: 2083267 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554]
EQS-News: Nordex SE: The Nordex Group secures an additional 363 MW in the Mediterranean

Nordex
11.30 CHF -14.23%
EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: The Nordex Group secures an additional 363 MW in the Mediterranean

11.07.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Nordex Group secures an additional 363 MW in the Mediterranean

Hamburg, 11 July 2023. At the end of the second quarter, the Nordex Group received further orders for several wind farms in the Mediterranean region. 

In Spain, the Group will supply turbines with a total capacity of 149 MW for two different wind farms, with installation scheduled to start in the spring and summer of next year.

Following its entry into the Serbian market with an order for 105 MW in 2022, the Nordex Group has received another major order for a 95 MW wind farm in the region. Installation of the Delta4000 series turbines is scheduled to begin in 2024. 

Additional orders in France, Italy, and Portugal with a total capacity of 119 MW, received in the closing days of the quarter, add to the companys successful order intake in the Mediterranean markets.

We continue to see high demand in several markets within Europe, says Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer of the Nordex Group, delighted with the latest orders. We are very pleased to further strengthen our already excellent position in this important region. 
 

The Nordex Group

As of year-end 2022, the Group installed more than 43 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets, and generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The company's product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity. 

 

Contact for press:
Nordex SE
Antje Eckert
Phone: +49 (0) 174 6833 920
Mail: aeckert@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0) 152 0902 4029
Mail: fzander@nordex-online.com


11.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1675479

 
End of News EQS News Service

1675479  11.07.2023 CET/CEST

