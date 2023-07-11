|
11.07.2023 07:30:21
EQS-News: Nordex SE: The Nordex Group secures an additional 363 MW in the Mediterranean
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
The Nordex Group secures an additional 363 MW in the Mediterranean
Hamburg, 11 July 2023. At the end of the second quarter, the Nordex Group received further orders for several wind farms in the Mediterranean region.
The Nordex Group
As of year-end 2022, the Group installed more than 43 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets, and generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The company's product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
Contact for press:
Contact for investors:
11.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|info@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1675479
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1675479 11.07.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung