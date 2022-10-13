Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'199 -0.1%  SPI 13'053 -0.1%  Dow 29'211 -0.1%  DAX 12'172 -0.4%  Euro 0.9684 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'332 -0.3%  Gold 1'671 -0.2%  Bitcoin 19'051 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9974 0.0%  Öl 92.7 0.3% 
0 CHF Kommission 0 CHF Kommission auf US-Aktien
Nordex Aktie [Valor: 2083267 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.10.2022 07:30:08

EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group wins out in Croatia with order for a wind farm with 50 MW installed nominal capacity

Nordex
8.39 CHF -4.68%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex Group wins out in Croatia with order for a wind farm with 50 MW installed nominal capacity

13.10.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 13 October 2022. At the end of September, the Nordex Group obtained an order to supply and install 10 N149/4.X turbines for a wind farm in Croatia. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines. The Nordex Group has also signed a 20-year contract for maintenance of the turbines, which also includes an option to extend service of the turbines for a further 10 years.

The wind farm, with an installed nominal capacity of 50 MW, is being built in the municipality of Gracac. The Nordex Group will start installation of the N149/4.X turbines on 105-metre tubular steel towers in summer 2023 with commissioning scheduled for the end of the same year.

The name of the customer and of the project are undisclosed.

For the Nordex Group the project represents the second order this year from this Mediterranean country for turbines from the Delta4000 series. In February 2022 the Nordex Group had received an order for 25 N149/5.X turbines with a total rated output of 137 MW for a wind farm near the Dalmatian coast.

To date the Nordex Group has installed turbines with 312 MW in Croatia. Together with the orders from 2022, the capacity of Nordex turbines here will increase to almost 500 MW.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


13.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1462207

 
End of News EQS News Service

1462207  13.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1462207&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Nordex AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordex AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
05.10.22 Nordex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.08.22 Nordex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.08.22 Nordex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.08.22 Nordex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.08.22 Nordex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

12.10.22 Henkel mit attraktivem Russlandgeschäft
12.10.22 DAX: Abwärtstrend intakt
12.10.22 KeyInvest Product News
12.10.22 SMI setzt Verlustserie fort
12.10.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
12.10.22 DAX Ausblick – Alles bleibt wie es ist, im Abwärtstrend
11.10.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 12.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf QUALCOMM Inc
11.10.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
11.10.22 Thomas B. Kovacs: Krisensicher Anlegen als Privatanleger
07.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'567.51 19.79 4SSM5U
Short 10'783.00 13.96 2SSMRU
Short 11'250.39 8.46 USSMMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'199.32 12.10.2022 17:30:10
Long 9'775.40 19.05 S2BMIU
Long 9'526.51 12.98 3SSM7U
Long 8'971.51 7.63 VSSMEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nordex AG 13.83 -1.21% Nordex AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert deutlich: CS offenbar erneut Gegenstand von US-Steueruntersuchung - Neuer Leiter IT Schweiz ernannt
Fed-Protokoll im Fokus: US-Handel endet mit leichten Verlusten -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
Zur Rose-Aktie tiefrot: Talfahrt setzt sich bei Zur Rose vor den Quartalszahlen fort
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie fällt auf 18-Monats-Tief - So könnte Warren Buffett nun den Bärenmarkt nutzen
Leonteq-Aktie mit starker Gegenbewegung: Leonteq weist Geldwäschere-Vorwürfe zurück und verspricht Rekordgewinn
Philips-Aktie stürzt ab: Philips meldet Umsatzrückgang - Milliardenschwere Wertberichtigung und Lieferkettenprobleme belasten
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA tendiert am schwächer
Amazon-Aktie im Plus: Amazon hat 2021 die Marktposition im deutschen Onlinehandel behauptet - Otto, mediamarkt und Zalando folgen
Droht der Credit Suisse die Pleite? Jim Cramer glaubt nicht an einen "Lehman Brothers-Moment"
GAZPROM-Aktie verliert: Putin will Gaslieferungen verstärkt über Türkei nach Europa leiten -- Putin droht mit Lieferstopp an Länder mit Preisdeckel

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit