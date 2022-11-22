|
22.11.2022 07:30:06
EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 43 MW from Belgium
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 22 November 2022. The Nordex Group has received orders for the supply of turbines for four wind farms with a total of 43.2 MW from one of Belgium's largest wind farm operators, Aspiravi. The orders also include a Premium Service contract for the turbines covering a period of 20 years.
In the region of Wallonia, the following wind farms are being built: Saint Ode with five N131/3600 turbines and a total of 18 MW, Fernelmont with two N117/3600 turbines for 7.2 MW and Perwez, also with two N117/3600 turbines for 7.2 MW. The Nordex Group is to supply one N131/3600 and two N117/3600 turbines for the 10.8 MW Ninove - Denderleeuw - Aalst wind farm in Flanders. Delivery and installation work is due to start in summer 2023 with the first turbine in the four wind farms starting operation at the end of 2023.
Together with these four projects, since 2020 we have received orders totalling more than 100 MW from Aspiravi in Belgium. We are very happy about the renewed confidence shown in our technology," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.
The Nordex Group is currently supplying and installing 13 turbines for the 46.8 MW Lommel Kristalpark and Pelt wind farm in Belgium.
The Nordex Group - a profile
Contact person for press:
Contact for investors:
22.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|info@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1492713
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1492713 22.11.2022 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Nordex AG
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 43 MW from Belgium (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex SE: Die Nordex Group erhält Aufträge über 43 MW aus Belgien (EQS Group)
|
17.11.22
|EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält 35-MW-Auftrag aus Polen (EQS Group)
|
17.11.22
|EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives 35 MW order from Poland (EQS Group)
|
15.11.22
|Nordex-Aktie dennoch mit Kurssprung: Nordex mit mehr Pessimismus für 2022 (AWP)
|
15.11.22
|Höhere Kosten trüben Aussichten für Nordex (AWP)
|
14.11.22
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,4% auf 14.252 Pkt - Nordex leichter (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Nordex AG
|17.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.11.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.11.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.11.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.10.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.08.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.08.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: 21Shares – Bernhard Wenger | BX Swiss TV
Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Den Publikumspreis in der Kategorie «ETP-Haus des Jahres» gewann 21Shares.
Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares, was 21Shares so besonders macht.
Mehr Inforation zu den ETF Awards 2023: hier auf BXplus & im finanzen.ch Special
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|20.11.22
|Schroders: Was ist ein ELTIF?
|19.11.22
|Schroders: A bis Z der Begriffe aus dem Bereich Naturkapital und Biodiversität
|18.11.22
|Schroders: Infographic - how can we tackle the food and water crisis?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- SMI zum Handelsschluss erholt -- DAX letztendlich leichter
An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten geht es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Montag fester. Der deutsche Leitindex gab hingegen nach. Anleger in den USA ergriffen zum Wochenstart die Flucht.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}