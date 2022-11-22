EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 43 MW from Belgium

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 43 MW from Belgium



22.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 22 November 2022. The Nordex Group has received orders for the supply of turbines for four wind farms with a total of 43.2 MW from one of Belgium's largest wind farm operators, Aspiravi. The orders also include a Premium Service contract for the turbines covering a period of 20 years.

In the region of Wallonia, the following wind farms are being built: Saint Ode with five N131/3600 turbines and a total of 18 MW, Fernelmont with two N117/3600 turbines for 7.2 MW and Perwez, also with two N117/3600 turbines for 7.2 MW. The Nordex Group is to supply one N131/3600 and two N117/3600 turbines for the 10.8 MW Ninove - Denderleeuw - Aalst wind farm in Flanders. Delivery and installation work is due to start in summer 2023 with the first turbine in the four wind farms starting operation at the end of 2023.

Together with these four projects, since 2020 we have received orders totalling more than 100 MW from Aspiravi in Belgium. We are very happy about the renewed confidence shown in our technology," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

The Nordex Group is currently supplying and installing 13 turbines for the 46.8 MW Lommel Kristalpark and Pelt wind farm in Belgium.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

