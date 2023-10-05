|
05.10.2023 07:30:10
EQS-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives another order from Spain for 45 MW
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 5 October 2023. End of September, Enerfin, the renewable energy subsidiary of the Elecnor Group, one of Spain's leading mechanical engineering and construction groups, awarded the Nordex Group an order for 45 MW in Spain. The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines over a period of 20 years.
The Nordex Group is supplying eight N155/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series for the "Cernégula" wind farm in the north-west of Spain in the province of Burgos in Castile and León. Installation of the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 105 meters will begin in the summer of 2024, with commissioning scheduled for the end of the year.
"Cernégula" is Enerfin's second order for the Nordex Group, following the 256 MW cluster project Sao Fernando in Brazil in 2020 respective 2021.
05.10.2023
|
1741431 05.10.2023 CET/CEST
