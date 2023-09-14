Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nordex Aktie [Valor: 2083267 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554]
14.09.2023 07:30:03

EQS-News: Nordex SE: BayWa r.e. awards Nordex Group order for 141 MW in Spain

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: BayWa r.e. awards Nordex Group order for 141 MW in Spain

14.09.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 14 September 2023. The Nordex Group has obtained an order from BayWa r.e. to supply and install 24 N163/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series in Spain. The order also includes a 25-year Premium Service contract for maintenance of the turbines.

The Cluster Rueda Sur wind farm will be installed near Zaragoza in the autonomous region of Aragón in the north of Spain. The park is being developed by BayWa r.e. together with the Spanish company CEAR. The Nordex Group will install the turbines with 5.9 MW installed capacity on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 125 metres as of summer 2024. Commissioning is scheduled for spring 2025.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: "We would like to thank BayWa r.e. for their trust in our technology and that, after recently winning projects in Scotland and France, we can now continue to advance the energy transition in Spain with BayWa r.e. as well." 

Francisco Cejudo, Nordex Sales Director for Spain, adds: "To date, the Nordex Group has sold turbines with a capacity of more than 3.8 GW on the Spanish market. Of these, 3.18 GW are in operation, the rest are under construction. With a share of 45 percent, we led the sales market in Spain last year. Against this background, the order placed by BayWa r.e. now spurs us on all the more."

Steve Packwood, Regional Director Wind Projects EMEA at BayWa r.e.: We are excited to carry out this milestone project together with our long-term partner Nordex in one of the key markets for the energy transition in Europe. Large-scale wind farms like Rueda Sur play such an essential role for achieving vital climate targets and are important drivers when it comes to reinforce rural development, sustainable transformation and job creation in the country.

BayWa r.e. AG (BayWa r.e.)

At BayWa r.e. we r.e.think energy - how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 5.5 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon compensated, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a 27,1 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment.

The Nordex Group a profile

The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact for press inquiries:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone +49 152 0902 4029
fzander@nordex-online.com

 

 


14.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1725605

 
End of News EQS News Service

1725605  14.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1725605&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

