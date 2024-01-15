|
EQS-News: Nordex Group scores highly in Germany for 2023 in terms of incoming orders and auction rounds
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Market Report
Hamburg, 15 January 2024. The German market developed very successfully for the Nordex Group in 2023 in terms of the company’s order intake and the results of the onshore wind auction rounds. It is becoming clear that the government measures to accelerate the expansion of onshore wind are starting to have a positive impact, and that the Nordex Group has the turbine technology to rapidly advance the energy transition in the region.
The Group increased its order intake in Germany by a solid 36 percent, from around 1.1 GW in 2022 (195 wind turbines), to close to 1.5 GW (262 wind turbines) in 2023. The N149/5.X and the N163/6.X, with which the company was able to win orders from its customers in new business, topped the list of turbines in demand.
In the four tender rounds for onshore wind of the Federal Network Agency in 2023, Nordex also secured projects with over 1.8 GW (2022: 763 MW). On an annual basis, the company’s share of megawatts awarded in 2023 tenders reached 30 percent, including a strong performance in the last tender round with a share of 38 percent. The high market share in the auctions forms a solid basis on which the Nordex Group can continuously expand its role as a developer and supplier of highly efficient wind turbines in one of the world's most important wind markets.
In Germany, the government targets at least 80 percent of gross electricity consumption to be covered by renewable energies by 2030. This converts to around 115 GW installations for onshore wind energy by 2030 against the current onshore wind capacity of around 61 GW.
The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of more than 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
Contact person for press:
Contact for investors:










Analysen zu Nordex AG
|12.01.24
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.12.23
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.11.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.11.23
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.11.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe schauen Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, auf das Jahr 2024. Werden Zinssenkungen und Konjunkturerholung das bestimmende Thema in diesem Jahr sein?
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über die US-Wahlen und welchen Effekt diese auf die Aktienmärkte haben könnten.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
