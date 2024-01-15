Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nordex Aktie [Valor: 2083267 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554]
15.01.2024 07:30:17

EQS-News: Nordex Group scores highly in Germany for 2023 in terms of incoming orders and auction rounds

Nordex
9.36 CHF -2.51%
EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Market Report
Nordex Group scores highly in Germany for 2023 in terms of incoming orders and auction rounds

15.01.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 15 January 2024. The German market developed very successfully for the Nordex Group in 2023 in terms of the company’s order intake and the results of the onshore wind auction rounds. It is becoming clear that the government measures to accelerate the expansion of onshore wind are starting to have a positive impact, and that the Nordex Group has the turbine technology to rapidly advance the energy transition in the region.

The Group increased its order intake in Germany by a solid 36 percent, from around 1.1 GW in 2022 (195 wind turbines), to close to 1.5 GW (262 wind turbines) in 2023. The N149/5.X and the N163/6.X, with which the company was able to win orders from its customers in new business, topped the list of turbines in demand.

In the four tender rounds for onshore wind of the Federal Network Agency in 2023, Nordex also secured projects with over 1.8 GW (2022: 763 MW). On an annual basis, the company’s share of megawatts awarded in 2023 tenders reached 30 percent, including a strong performance in the last tender round with a share of 38 percent. The high market share in the auctions forms a solid basis on which the Nordex Group can continuously expand its role as a developer and supplier of highly efficient wind turbines in one of the world's most important wind markets.

In Germany, the government targets at least 80 percent of gross electricity consumption to be covered by renewable energies by 2030. This converts to around 115 GW installations for onshore wind energy by 2030 against the current onshore wind capacity of around 61 GW. 

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of more than 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Telephone: +49 (0) 152 0902 4029
E-mail: fzander@nordex-online.com

 


15.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1813267

 
End of News EQS News Service

1813267  15.01.2024 CET/CEST

