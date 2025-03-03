|
03.03.2025 07:30:08
EQS-News: Nordex Group receives order in Brazil from Auren Energia for 112 MW
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 3 March 2025. Brazil-based energy holding company Auren Energia has commissioned the Nordex Group to supply and install 19 N163/5.X turbines. The 112 MW order includes the service for the turbines for an initial period of fifteen years, with several options to extend up to 30 years.
The turbines are destined for the Cajuína 3 wind farm which is part of the Cajuína Wind Complex in the state of Rio Grande do Norte in the municipality of Lajes. The 19 turbines are due to be installed beginning of 2026 and will be supplied in an operating mode of 5.9 MW on 120-meter concrete towers. Commissioning is scheduled for autumn 2026.
In the last years, the Nordex Group already delivered and installed in total 120 N163/5.X turbines comprising 684 MW for the Cajuína 1 and Cajuína 2 wind farms.
About Auren Energia
Auren Energia (AURE3) is Brazil's third largest energy producer and a leading energy trader in the Brazilian market, specializing in 100% renewable energy. The company operates in nine Brazilian states and owns 39 energy assets that produce wind, solar and hydroelectric power, with total installed capacity of 8.8 GW. With a complete portfolio of energy and sustainability solutions, Auren offers products that improve energy efficiency to support businesses of various sizes in both the retail and wholesale sectors. One of the company's goals is to contribute to the climate agenda and assist companies in transitioning to a low-carbon economy.
Auren's shares are traded under B3's Novo Mercado segment and the company is component of B3's Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) and Ibovespa index, demonstrating its commitment to adopting the best corporate governance practices and following principles of transparency, equity and integrity in conducting its business, aiming to achieve remarkable results and leave a positive legacy for society.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
03.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2093581
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2093581 03.03.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Nordex AG
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group receives order in Brazil from Auren Energia for 112 MW (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group erhält Auftrag von Auren Energia über 112 MW in Brasilien (EQS Group)
|
28.02.25
|Nordex-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Nordex im Februar mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.25
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: TecDAX verbucht schlussendlich Abschläge (finanzen.ch)
|
28.02.25
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht letztendlich Abschläge (finanzen.ch)
|
28.02.25
|TecDAX aktuell: So performt der TecDAX am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
28.02.25
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
28.02.25
|TecDAX aktuell: TecDAX am Freitagmittag schwächer (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Nordex AG
|28.02.25
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.25
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.25
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.02.25
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.02.25
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.02.25
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.25
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.25
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.02.25
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.02.25
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.02.25
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.25
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.25
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.02.25
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.02.25
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.11.24
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.10.24
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.01.24
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.11.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.10.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ Dollarama
✅ Waste Connections
Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|28.02.25
|Schroders: Bundestagswahl: Reformen nötig, aber was ist machbar?
|27.02.25
|Schroders: Die J-Kurve verstehen und Renditen auf Private Markets messen
|21.02.25
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Februar 2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiatische Indizes in Grün
Am Montag geht es an den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten aufwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}