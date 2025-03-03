EQS-News: Nordex Group receives order in Brazil from Auren Energia for 112 MW

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nordex Aktie [Valor: 2083267 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554]
Nordex Group receives order in Brazil from Auren Energia for 112 MW

03.03.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 3 March 2025. Brazil-based energy holding company Auren Energia has commissioned the Nordex Group to supply and install 19 N163/5.X turbines. The 112 MW order includes the service for the turbines for an initial period of fifteen years, with several options to extend up to 30 years.

The turbines are destined for the Cajuína 3 wind farm which is part of the Cajuína Wind Complex in the state of Rio Grande do Norte in the municipality of Lajes. The 19 turbines are due to be installed beginning of 2026 and will be supplied in an operating mode of 5.9 MW on 120-meter concrete towers. Commissioning is scheduled for autumn 2026.

In the last years, the Nordex Group already delivered and installed in total 120 N163/5.X turbines comprising 684 MW for the Cajuína 1 and Cajuína 2 wind farms.

About Auren Energia

Auren Energia (AURE3) is Brazil's third largest energy producer and a leading energy trader in the Brazilian market, specializing in 100% renewable energy. The company operates in nine Brazilian states and owns 39 energy assets that produce wind, solar and hydroelectric power, with total installed capacity of 8.8 GW. With a complete portfolio of energy and sustainability solutions, Auren offers products that improve energy efficiency to support businesses of various sizes in both the retail and wholesale sectors. One of the company's goals is to contribute to the climate agenda and assist companies in transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

Auren's shares are traded under B3's Novo Mercado segment and the company is component of B3's Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) and Ibovespa index, demonstrating its commitment to adopting the best corporate governance practices and following principles of transparency, equity and integrity in conducting its business, aiming to achieve remarkable results and leave a positive legacy for society.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:

Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com

 

 

 


03.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2093581

 
End of News EQS News Service

2093581  03.03.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2093581&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

