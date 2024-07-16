Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’280 -0.7%  SPI 16’291 -0.8%  Dow 40’212 0.5%  DAX 18’591 -0.8%  Euro 0.9751 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’983 -1.2%  Gold 2’431 0.4%  Bitcoin 57’107 -1.6%  Dollar 0.8953 0.0%  Öl 84.5 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swatch1225515Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Richemont21048333
Top News
Nestlé-Aktie vor den Quartalszahlen: Deshalb könnte sich ein Investment lohnen
Hedgefonds setzen auf Rohstoff-Aktien: Kommt die nächste Rally?
HUGO BOSS korrigiert Erwartungen für 2024 nach unten
Ausblick: Bank of America stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co.: Was bedeuten Aktiensplits für Aktionäre?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot

Nordex Aktie [Valor: 2083267 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.07.2024 07:30:13

EQS-News: Nordex Group installs world's first N175/6.X turbine in Germany

finanzen.net zero Nordex-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Nordex
12.57 CHF -0.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Product Launch
Nordex Group installs world's first N175/6.X turbine in Germany

16.07.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 16 July 2024. On July 12th, the Nordex Group installed the world's first N175/6.X turbine at the Bürgerwindpark Janneby (community wind farm) in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany. With a rotor swept area of 24,053 square metres and a nominal capacity of up to 6.8 MW, the N175/6.X is the most powerful Nordex turbine specifically for medium and light wind sites.

The special feature of the turbine is the single-piece, approximately 86-metre-long rotor blade: both the rotor diameter of 175 metres and the new blade design make a significant contribution to very high performance, especially at light wind speeds.  

"The installation of the first N175/6.X is an important milestone for Nordex. Our colleagues worked very hard and closely together to ensure the development and the installation on schedule of this pilot turbine. The N175/6.X is another variant of our globally proven Delta4000 platform, using validated components. Thanks to the turbine's large rotor, we will be setting new standards onshore in Germany and Europe in terms of additional electricity yield, especially at times of light wind speeds," says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

In the following months, the N175/6.X will undergo extensive tests at the site. Nordex has already installed prototypes in Janneby in the past and has had good experience with the site. The on-site wind conditions provide excellent conditions for the required power and sound measurements and validation of mechanical loads for IEC type certification. 

The Nordex Group has installed the N175/6.X at its site in Schleswig-Holstein on a tubular steel tower with a hub height of 112 metres. A second N175/6.X is to follow in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in late autumn 2024. Here, the turbine type will be installed on a hybrid tower developed by Nordex itself with a hub height of 179 metres, which is the tallest tower in the Nordex portfolio to date.  

 About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 51 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,000 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.

 

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com

 

 

 


16.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1946407

 
End of News EQS News Service

1946407  16.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1946407&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Nordex AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordex AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
04.07.24 Nordex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.07.24 Nordex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.07.24 Nordex Buy Deutsche Bank AG
20.05.24 Nordex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.05.24 Nordex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ ASM International
✅ Eli Lilly and Company

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: Wachsender Zinsoptimismus
15.07.24 Unlocking opportunities in the Nikkei 225 Index correlation trade and quanto spread
15.07.24 Können Strafzölle China stoppen?
15.07.24 SMI klettert auf 2-Jahres-Hoch
12.07.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ASML, Novo Nordisk, UniCredit
12.07.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
11.07.24 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Rieter Holding AG
09.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’822.87 19.22 Y4SSMU
Short 13’054.56 13.98 0SSSMU
Short 13’560.92 8.85 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’279.86 15.07.2024 17:30:33
Long 11’800.00 19.79
Long 11’545.41 13.98 XEUBSU
Long 11’100.00 8.89
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nordex AG 13.83 -1.21% Nordex AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swatch-Aktie bricht ein: Swatch Group schreibt deutlich weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Krypto-Experten weiterhin optimistisch: Neue Bitcoin-Rekorde trotz jüngster Kursverluste erwartet
Apple-Aktie bricht nach positiven Analysten-Prognosen Rekord - Super Micro Computer bald im NASDAQ 100
Investor und Palantir-Gründer Peter Thiel betrachtet KI-Boom mit Sorge: NVIDIA verdient das ganze Geld
Ex-Aurubis-Chef befeuert Salzgitter-Übernahmegerüchte - Aktien uneins
Goldpreis: Massenflucht in Gold-Futures
Roche-Aktie gefragt: Roche erhält Swissmedic-Zulassung für Augenmittel Vabysmo in weiterer Indikation
Das sind die Dividendenkönige aus den USA: Anlegerfokus richtet sich auf Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo und Coca-Cola
NVIDIA und Co. im Blick: Viele Ähnlichkeiten zwischen KI-Aktien und Dotcom-Blase
Roche-Analyse: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. vergibt Sell an Roche-Aktie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit