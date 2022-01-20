SMI 12’461 -0.5%  SPI 15’790 -0.4%  Dow 35’029 -1.0%  DAX 15’790 -0.1%  Euro 1.0385 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’259 -0.2%  Gold 1’839 -0.1%  Bitcoin 38’378 0.4%  Dollar 0.9143 -0.2%  Öl 87.7 -0.1% 
Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
20.01.2022 09:40:05

EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea appoints new Chief Risk Officer

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Personnel
Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea appoints new Chief Risk Officer

20.01.2022 / 09:40

Nordea appoints new Chief Risk Officer

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes board/management/auditors

Mark Kandborg, current Deputy Head of Nordea's Large Corporates & Institutions business area, is appointed Chief Risk Officer and a member of the Group Leadership Team as of 1 April 2022.

Nordea's current Chief Risk Officer has decided to return to the United Kingdom after more than five years at Nordea and will be succeeded by Mark Kandborg, 50, who today is Deputy Head of Nordea's Large Corporates & Institutions business area.

Mark Kandborg has worked at Nordea for 26 years and held several senior roles, including acting Chief Financial Officer and Head of Group Finance as well as Head of Treasury & Asset and Liability Management. He has broad experience from all Nordic markets and holds a master's degree in Economics from the University of Copenhagen.

"I am very pleased to announce Mark Kandborg as new Chief Risk Officer. He has extensive experience from different senior roles, strong leadership skills and in-depth knowledge of Nordea's business. I look forward to working with Mark in our Group Leadership Team. I want to thank our current Chief Risk Officer, Matthew Elderfield, for excellent work during his years with us - it has been a true pleasure to work with him", says President and Group CEO Frank Vang-Jensen.

"I am excited about this great opportunity to lead our Group Risk organisation and to be part of the Group Leadership Team as we continue to develop the bank", says Mark Kandborg.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval and the change will take effect on 1 April 2022.

For further information:

Ulrika Romantschuk, Head of Group Brand, Communication and Marketing, +358 9 5300 6784
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 09.30 EET on 20 January 2022.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1270835

 
