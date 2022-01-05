EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

SMI 12’895 -0.1%  SPI 16’466 -0.1%  Dow 36’823 0.1%  DAX 16’272 0.7%  Euro 1.0386 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’392 0.6%  Gold 1’817 0.1%  Bitcoin 42’030 0.0%  Dollar 0.9181 0.2%  Öl 81.2 1.3% 
Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Aktie
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

05.01.2022 / 18:45

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
5 January 2022 at 18.00 EET

Nordea Bank Abp has on 5 January 2022 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of 5 per cent on 4 January 2022.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,965,561,160

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments (total of B)		 Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.98% 0.02% 5.01%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.01% 0.02% 5.03%
 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767   197,723,302   4.98%
SUBTOTAL A 197,723,302   4.98%  
 

 

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of
financial instrument		 Expiration
date		 Exercise/Conversion
period		 Physical or cash
settlement		 Number of shares and
voting rights		 % of shares and
voting rights
American
Depository
Receipt
(US65558R1095)		 N/A N/A Physical 124,977 0.00%
Securities Lending N/A N/A Physical 160,537 0.00%
CFD N/A N/A Cash 732,137 0.01%
      SUBTOTAL B 1,017,651 0.02%
 

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments		 Total of both
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association     Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors     Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.     Below 5%
BlackRock Capital Management, Inc.     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited     Below 5%
Aperio Group, LLC     Below 5%
 

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18.00 EET on 5 January 2022.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1265271

 
End of News EQS News Service

1265271  05.01.2022 

