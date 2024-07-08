Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’006 -0.5%  SPI 16’014 -0.4%  Dow 39’376 0.2%  DAX 18’475 0.1%  Euro 0.9683 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’979 -0.2%  Gold 2’381 -0.4%  Bitcoin 49’767 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8947 -0.1%  Öl 86.2 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529ABB1222171Tesla11448018Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Richemont21048333DocMorris4261528
Top News
Citi warnt: Der US-Aktienmarkt ist anfällig für ein Sommergewitter
Goldpreis: Marke von 2'400 Dollar in Sicht
Nationalbankpräsident Thomas Jordan tritt zurück - Diese Veränderungen stehen im Direktorium bevor
Talenthouse: Keine Kotierung mehr an Schweizer Börse SIX
Holcim: Übernahme belgische Bauschutt-Recyclingfirma
Suche...
ZERO Depot
Noratis Aktie [Valor: 37098088 / ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.07.2024 08:14:23

EQS-News: Noratis AG convenes bondholders' meeting for extension of the 2020/2025 bond

finanzen.net zero Noratis-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Noratis
21.95 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Bond
Noratis AG convenes bondholders' meeting for extension of the 2020/2025 bond

08.07.2024 / 08:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Noratis AG convenes bondholders' meeting for extension of the 2020/2025 bond

Eschborn, 8 July 2024 - Noratis AG (share: ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4 / WKN: A2E4MK, Bonds: ISIN: DE000A3H2TV6 / WKN: A3H2TV, ISIN: DE000A3E5WP8 / WKN: A3E5WP), a leading developer of residential property portfolios in Germany, announces that the management board, with the approval of the supervisory board, has resolved to offer the holders of the  5.5% bearer bond 2020/2025 (ISIN: DE000A3H2TV6 / WKN: A3H2TV) ("Noratis Bond 2020/2025"), issued in the amount of EUR 30 million, to submit a restructuring concept in accordance with the German Act on Debt Securities from Total Issues (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz - "SchVG"). The reason for this is that, in the opinion of the management board, the scheduled repayment of the Noratis Bond 2020/2025 on the maturity date of 11 November 2025 is at risk due to the difficult real estate market. In this context, the holders of the Noratis Bond 2020/2025 will be invited to the bondholders' meeting to be held in Eschborn on 10 September 2024.

The proposed restructuring concept essentially contains the following key points:

  • Extension of the term of the Noratis bond 2020/2025 until 31 December 2028, whereby the issuer is entitled to early repayment of the bond, and
  • Appointment of e.Anleihe GmbH with registered office in Stuttgart as Joint Representative of bondholders of the Noratis Bond 2020/2025.

The planned prolongation of the bond gives Noratis AG the necessary flexibility for the planned sale of property portfolios. The property market is currently characterised by a very low number of transactions. Property sales are therefore often only possible on economically unfavourable terms. With the extension, Noratis is not dependent on making additional sales for the repayment of the bond. As the market environment is expected to improve again in the future, an extension will allow the properties to be sold at better conditions. This secures the substance of Noratis AG and the repayment of the bond at the end of the term extension.

At the same time, the major shareholder of Noratis AG, Merz Real Estate GmbH & Co KG (Merz), which currently holds 65.1 % of the shares, has confirmed its obligation under the investor agreement with regard to the provision of cash contributions in the context of capital increases totalling EUR 10 million for the current year 2024. Merz has also held out the prospect of contributing up to a further EUR 16 million after 2024 with the involvement of shareholders as part of a capital increase with subscription rights. The details of this are still to be agreed between Noratis AG and Merz. It is also intended to extend the corporate bond 2021/2027 (ISIN: DE000A3E5WP8) maturing on 13 August 2027 early until 31 December 2029. This bond with an issue volume of EUR 10 million is held by one holder. Discussions have already begun. 

Bondholders are requested to attend or be represented at the meeting on 10 September 2024 in Eschborn. The application required for this can be made by post (Noratis AG, c/o Computershare Operations Centre, 80249 Munich) or by e-mail to noratis@computershare.de.  In order to participate, investors require a "Special Proof and Blocking Notice", which must be requested from the custodian bank. A corresponding sample form can be found on the Noratis AG website at https://noratis.de/investor-relations/ in the "Bondholders' Meeting" section. If bondholders do not wish to attend in person, they can authorise the company's proxies with instructions. In order to constitute a quorum, at least half of the outstanding bonds of the Noratis Bond 2020/2025 must be represented at the bondholders' meeting. If the required presence should not be achieved, a second bondholders' meeting with the same agenda items will be convened immediately. This meeting will have a quorum with regard to the restructuring of the 2020/2025 bond if at least 25% of the outstanding bond is represented.

Further information on the creditors' meeting can be found at https://noratis.de/investor-relations/.

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de, ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK) is a leader in the development of residential property portfolios in Germany. The company recognises and realises potential for tenants and investors. In this way, Noratis creates and maintains attractive living space throughout Germany that is also affordable. Noratis specialises in upgrading outdated residential properties, mostly company flats, neighbourhoods and estates in cities with a population of 10,000 or more and in peripheral locations in conurbations. Following successful development, the properties remain in the portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors or in individual sales to existing tenants, investors and owner-occupiers. In doing so, Noratis creates tangible and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors/shareholders, buyers/sellers, service providers and employees to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact for bondholders:

IR.on AG

Jonas Schneider, Fabian Kirchmann

Tel: 0221/91 40 97-33

E-mail: agv24@noratis.de
 

Contact Investor & Public Relations:

edicto GmbH

Dr Sönke Knop

+49 (0)69 905 505 51

noratis@edicto.de

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt am Main

Germany


08.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Noratis AG
Hauptstraße 129
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20
E-mail: info@noratis.de
Internet: www.noratis.de
ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4
WKN: A2E4MK
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1940931

 
End of News EQS News Service

1940931  08.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1940931&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Noratis AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Noratis AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

📈 KI-Aktien im Fokus: Nvidia, Apple & die Zukunft – Im Interview mit Tim Schäfer wirft David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) einen Blick auf Aktientitel, die sich auf künstliche Intelligenz fokussieren und diese im Unternehmen weiterentwickeln und einsetzen. Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über:

🔮 Mögliche zukünftige Gewinner von KI-Technologien
📜 Regulierung & Markttrends
🔄 Berufsrollen im Wandel
📊 Investment-Tipps und 💼 Anlagestrategie

Woran liegt der aktuelle Höhenrausch? Geht es so weiter und sind Rohstoffe interessant für Tims Anlagestrategie?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI – Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

05.07.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Nvidia, Qualcomm
05.07.24 Silver"s Outshining Gold
05.07.24 SMI-Anleger werden wieder etwas mutiger
05.07.24 Marktüberblick: Continental und Redcare gesucht
05.07.24 KI – Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX TV
05.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Der nächste Versuch
04.07.24 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
04.07.24 NVIDIA der KI-Gewinner mit Aktiensplit
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’499.59 19.50 NNSSMU
Short 12’774.90 13.48 SSCM8U
Short 13’223.97 8.92 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’006.14 05.07.2024 17:31:51
Long 11’530.32 19.99 XEUBSU
Long 11’280.00 13.84
Long 10’820.00 8.67
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Weiterer Vorstoss in die Krypto-Welt.: Sony will mit Relaunch der Börse für Bitcoin & Co. WhaleFin durchstarten
Nestlé-Aktie fällt: Formelle Ermittlung gegen Nestlé Frankreich wegen kontaminierter Pizzas
Holcim: Übernahme belgische Bauschutt-Recyclingfirma
Ferraris Einstieg in die E-Mobilität: Der erwartete Preis des ersten Modells des Tesla-Konkurrenten
Rosenblatt: Apples KI-Strategie auf dem Prüfstand - Warum sie überzeugen könnte
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Sonntagmittag entwickeln
Konkurrenz im Online-Marktplatz: Amazon fordert Temu und SHEIN heraus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Sonntagvormittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}