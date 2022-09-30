EQS-News: Nikon Corporation: Acceptance Period of Nikon's Public Takeover Offer for SLM Commences: SLM Shareholders can Tender Their Shares from Today

EQS-News: Nikon Corporation / Key word(s): Offer

Acceptance Period of Nikon's Public Takeover Offer for SLM Commences: SLM Shareholders can Tender Their Shares from Today

September 30, 2022

Offer document published today following approval by BaFin

Acceptance period runs from today until November 1,2022

Cash consideration of EUR 20.00 per SLM share represents a premium of 83.7% to the three-month XETRA VWAP prior to (and incl.) September 1, 2022

Nikon has already secured 61.1% of the total share capital of SLM on a fully diluted basis

Management and Supervisory Board of SLM welcome and support the transaction

Tokyo, Japan, September 30, 2022 Nikon Corporation (Nikon) announces that its direct subsidiary Nikon AM. AG (the Bidder) today published the offer document for its voluntary public takeover offer (the Takeover Offer) for the shares (ISIN: DE00A111338 and ISIN DE000A289BJ8) of SLM Solutions Group AG (SLM) following approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to publish the offer document.

The acceptance period commences today and will end at midnight (CEST) on November 1,2022. During this period, SLM shareholders can accept the Takeover Offer and tender their shares at a price of EUR 20.00 per share in cash, which represents a premium of 83.7% to the XETRA volume-weighted average share price of SLM in the last three months prior to (and including) September 1, 2022.

Nikon has already secured 61.1% of the total share capital of SLM, taking into account the shares resulting from the conversion of all convertible bonds issued by SLM and due 2026. SLMs management board and supervisory board welcome and fully support the transaction and the Takeover Offer. Subject to the review of the offer document, SLMs management board and supervisory board intend to recommend SLM shareholders to accept the Takeover Offer and have also committed to tender their shares into the Takeover Offer.

Completion of the Takeover Offer is contingent on foreign investment control clearances, no insolvency of SLM, and no capital measures other than for certain exceptions. The Takeover Offer is not subject to a minimum acceptance threshold.

In the investment agreement that Nikon and SLM have signed on September 2, 2022, Nikon has committed in a legally binding manner to not enter into a domination and/or profit and loss transfer agreement for at least three years. Following the successful completion of the Takeover Offer, to the extent commercially reasonable and market conditions permitting, Nikon intends to examine whether to initiate a delisting of SLM.

The Takeover Offer is made on and subject to the terms and conditions set out in the offer document, the publication of which has been permitted by BaFin.

In addition, the Bidder today published the offer document for the parallel voluntary public tender offer for the acquisition of certain convertible bonds issued by SLM (the Bonds Offer), which sets out the terms and conditions for the Bonds Offer. Neither the Bonds Offer nor the publication of the offer document relating to the Bonds Offer require approval by BaFin, and it has not been reviewed or approved by BaFin.

The offer documents (together with a non-binding English translation) and other information pertaining to the Takeover Offer as well as the Bonds Offer will be made available on the following website: www.dm-offer.com. Details as to how the Takeover Offer and Bonds Offer can be accepted are set out in the respective offer documents.

To tender their shares and/or convertible bonds, SLM shareholders and/or bondholders should contact their respective custodian bank.

About Nikon:

Nikon has been a pioneer in optical technology markets worldwide since its inception in 1917. Today, utilizing advanced technologies, we offer a wide range of products and solutions from digital cameras and binoculars to industrial precision equipment such as FPD and semiconductor lithography systems, microscopes and measuring instruments as well as for the healthcare field. In the future, we will take advantage of Nikon's core technologies to generate new core pillars of profit including the material processing business; Nikon strives to be a leading company in precision and optics fields that realizes sustainable growth of enterprise value in medium- to long-term.

Nikon is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Japan, with offices around the world.

Further information is available at www.nikon.com

About SLM:

SLM Solutions is a global provider of integrated metal additive manufacturing solutions. Leading the industry since its inception, it continues to drive the future of metal AM in every major industry with its customers long-term success at its core. SLM Solutions is home to the worlds fastest metal additive manufacturing machines boasting up to 12 lasers and enabling build rates of up to 1000ccm/h. With a portfolio of systems to suit every customer's needs, along with its team of experts closely collaborating at every stage of the process, SLM Solutions leads the way on return on investment with maximum efficiency, productivity, and profitability. SLM Solutions believes that additive manufacturing is the future of manufacturing and has the desire and capability to take its customers there right now.

SLM Solutions is a publicly-traded Company headquartered in Germany, with offices in Canada, China, France, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States.

Further information is available on www.slm-solutions.com

