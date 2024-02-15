EQS-News: niiio finance group AG repays parts of the 2021/2026 convertible bond ahead of schedule as part of the change of control

EQS-News: niiio finance group AG / Key word(s): Bond

niiio finance group AG repays parts of the 2021/2026 convertible bond ahead of schedule as part of the change of control



niiio finance group AG repays parts of the 2021/2026 convertible bond ahead of schedule as part of the change of control

Görlitz, 15.02.2024: niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332), software-as-a-service platform for asset and wealth management, announces that holders of the convertible bond 2021/2026 ("Convertible Bond") have requested the repayment of approximately EUR 3.25 million of the outstanding EUR 3.6 million bonds of the current convertible bond. The company will redeem the convertible bond in the corresponding amount.

Background: On 11.01.2024, the company published in the Bundesanzeiger that, in connection with the change of control in favour of Neptune TopCo GmbH, the holders of the convertible bond had the right to request repayment of their bonds at par value plus interest accrued up to 19.02.24 (exclusively). Numerous bondholders have exercised this right.

The repayment will be financed in part by the cash capital increase carried out in December 2023 and by a loan from Neptune BidCo AG, a subsidiary indirectly held by Neptune TopCo GmbH, in the amount of approximately EUR 0,9 million.



About niiio finance group AG

niiio finance group AG provides cloud-based SaaS solutions for asset and wealth managers. The company offers a comprehensive, modular set of solutions, enabling the digitization of a broad range of activities on a rapid and compliant basis for its clients. niiio finance group’s goal is to create the leading pan-European platform in its space, building on both its track record of M&A as well as its strong momentum organically. The group employs over 120 people, and serves more than 430 clients across 7 countries.



This release contains statements about the future development of the niiio Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the Management Board’s current expectations, assumptions and forecasts, as well as the information currently available to the Management Board. They have been compiled to the best of the Management Board’s knowledge. As far as such forward-looking statements are concerned, no guarantee can be given and no liability can be assumed that the future developments and results mentioned will occur as presented. Rather, future developments and results depend on various factors. They entail risks and uncertainties that lie beyond the Company’s control and are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Notwithstanding any legal requirements to revise forecasts, we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release.





