Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'277 0.6%  SPI 14'759 0.5%  Dow 38'606 0.5%  DAX 17'035 0.5%  Euro 0.9476 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'740 0.7%  Gold 2'000 0.4%  Bitcoin 45'951 0.2%  Dollar 0.8807 -0.6%  Öl 82.7 1.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Lonza1384101Novo Nordisk129508879Temenos1245391Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171NVIDIA994529Kuros32581411Super Micro Computer2776758
Top News
Kryptokurse am Donnerstagnachmittag
Fachkräftemangel in der Schweiz setzt sich fort - das steckt dahinter
Droht Tesla und Apple ein Ausschluss aus der Elite-Aktiengruppe Magnificent 7?
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Swiss Re vor den Zahlen - Bitcoin Halving steht an
Stehen Bitcoin & Co. vor einem Crash? Erneute Bankenkrise in den USA könnte zur Bedrohung für die Kryptobranche werden
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

niiio finance Aktie [Valor: 41348450 / ISIN: DE000A2G8332]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.02.2024 17:34:45

EQS-News: niiio finance group AG repays parts of the 2021/2026 convertible bond ahead of schedule as part of the change of control

finanzen.net zero niiio finance-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

niiio finance
0.62 EUR -3.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: niiio finance group AG / Key word(s): Bond
niiio finance group AG repays parts of the 2021/2026 convertible bond ahead of schedule as part of the change of control

15.02.2024 / 17:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News
niiio finance group AG repays parts of the 2021/2026 convertible bond ahead of schedule as part of the change of control
Görlitz, 15.02.2024: niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332), software-as-a-service platform for asset and wealth management, announces that holders of the convertible bond 2021/2026 ("Convertible Bond") have requested the repayment of approximately EUR 3.25 million of the outstanding EUR 3.6 million bonds of the current convertible bond. The company will redeem the convertible bond in the corresponding amount.
Background: On 11.01.2024, the company published in the Bundesanzeiger that, in connection with the change of control in favour of Neptune TopCo GmbH, the holders of the convertible bond had the right to request repayment of their bonds at par value plus interest accrued up to 19.02.24 (exclusively). Numerous bondholders have exercised this right.
The repayment will be financed in part by the cash capital increase carried out in December 2023 and by a loan from Neptune BidCo AG, a subsidiary indirectly held by Neptune TopCo GmbH, in the amount of approximately EUR 0,9 million.

About niiio finance group AG
niiio finance group AG provides cloud-based SaaS solutions for asset and wealth managers. The company offers a comprehensive, modular set of solutions, enabling the digitization of a broad range of activities on a rapid and compliant basis for its clients. niiio finance group’s goal is to create the leading pan-European platform in its space, building on both its track record of M&A as well as its strong momentum organically. The group employs over 120 people, and serves more than 430 clients across 7 countries.
 
Disclaimer:
This release contains statements about the future development of the niiio Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the Management Board’s current expectations, assumptions and forecasts, as well as the information currently available to the Management Board. They have been compiled to the best of the Management Board’s knowledge. As far as such forward-looking statements are concerned, no guarantee can be given and no liability can be assumed that the future developments and results mentioned will occur as presented. Rather, future developments and results depend on various factors. They entail risks and uncertainties that lie beyond the Company’s control and are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Notwithstanding any legal requirements to revise forecasts, we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release.

 

15.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: niiio finance group AG
Elisabethstraße 42/43
02826 Görlitz
Germany
Phone: +49(0)611 - 205855-64
Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66
E-mail: ir@niiio.finance
Internet: www.niiio.finance
ISIN: DE000A2G8332
WKN: A2G833
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1838485

 
End of News EQS News Service

1838485  15.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1838485&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu niiio finance

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL? | BX Swiss TV

In unserem zweiwöchentlichen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredaktor und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street, greifen wir aktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens auf. In dieser Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über das aktuelle Marktgeschehen. Unter anderem darüber, ob wir bereits vor der nächsten Bankenkrise stehen und wie die Situation in den USA aussieht. Zudem sprechen die beiden über verschiedene Öl- und Bankaktien, die derzeit im Fokus stehen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?

Inside Trading & Investment

12:51 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
11:02 Soft Commodities: Das Wetter spielt mit
09:56 SMI nimmt Erholung wieder auf
09:43 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 trotzt schwacher Konjunktur
09:27 UBS KeyInvest: FinTech – Konsolidierung abgeschlossen/Touristik – Die Welt im Reisefieber
07:45 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?
01:00 Options Reflect Limited Downside Risk in Equities
14.02.24 Bitcoin Kurs nahe 52.000 Dollar – Kapitalisierung bei über 1 Milliarde Dollar
13.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Bayer, Lonza, Roche
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'735.77 19.45 6SSMPU
Short 11'998.34 13.43 A1SSMU
Short 12'433.01 8.81 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'277.03 15.02.2024 17:26:34
Long 10'816.28 19.45 SSRMOU
Long 10'564.91 13.59 SSOMVU
Long 10'123.82 8.92 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs erreicht neues Jahreshoch - ETF-Genehmigung ein "voller Erfolg"
Schindler-Aktie gesucht: Kräftige Gewinnsteigerung im Jahr 2023
DocMorris-Aktie tiefrot: UBS rechnet mit niedrigerem Anteil von DocMorris am Arzneimittelmarkt
Clariant & Co.: Diese Unternehmen aus der Schweiz könnten potenzielle Übernahmekandidaten sein
Stehen Bitcoin & Co. vor einem Crash? Erneute Bankenkrise in den USA könnte zur Bedrohung für die Kryptobranche werden
Temenos-Aktie im freien Fall: Bericht deckt Unregelmässigkeiten in der Buchhaltung auf
Commerzbank-Aktie zieht an: Commerzbank kann Jahresgewinn steigern und stellt weiteres Gewinnplus in Aussicht - COO geht
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Bitcoin rutscht wieder unter 50'000 US-Dollar
Santhera-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Santhera veröffentlicht Daten zu Wirkstoff Vamorolon in Fachjournal
BioNTech-Aktie fester: Zivilklage gegen BioNTech wegen Corona-Impfungen abgewiesen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit