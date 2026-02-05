Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Wolfspeed-Aktie sinkt zweistellig: Verluste werden grösser - Erwartungen verfehlt
Arm-Aktie höher: Umsatz steigt über Milliardenschwelle
Amazon-Aktie verliert: Kartellamt greift durch
QUALCOMM-Aktie schwach: Umsatz und Gewinn steigen unterhalb der Erwartungen
Snap-Aktie fällt trotzdem: Snapchat-Mutter kann in Q4 kleinen Gewinn verzeichnen
eToro entdecken

Virtuix a Aktie 152024802 / US92835U1016

05.02.2026 15:28:31

EQS-News: Next Level: How Virtuix Uses AI And 360-Degree Treadmills To Let Soldiers Walk The Virtual Battlefield

Virtuix a
5.92 USD -4.52%
EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Defense
Next Level: How Virtuix Uses AI And 360-Degree Treadmills To Let Soldiers Walk The Virtual Battlefield

05.02.2026 / 15:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - February 5, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a developer of full-body virtual reality systems, is taking things to the next level, having announced the integration of AI-driven Gaussian splatting technology into its Virtual Terrain Walk (VTW) system for training and simulation in the defense sector.

69849dadda846f6040d5a063_1

Gaussian splatting is an AI-based 3D reconstruction technique that rapidly transforms real-world environments captured with 360-degree cameras into photorealistic, navigable 3D worlds. The process of creating high-fidelity virtual environments used to take months. Now, thanks to AI-powered 3D reconstruction, this can be completed in mere hours. That’s ideally suited for VTW, which aims at creating immersive simulations of the battlefield that are as real as possible.

Leveraging Advanced AI Tech 

VTW leverages Virtuix’s omni-directional treadmills, and now Gaussian splatting technology, to enable commanders and units to virtually walk through geo-specific terrain for immersive mission planning, reconnaissance and leader rehearsals. With VTW, units can physically walk in 360 degrees without boundaries to get familiar with the battlespace, identify key areas, determine kill zones, place weapons and mark routes. 

Virtuix said VTW overcomes the limitations of current simulations that don’t allow for the ability to move around physically and deliver full immersion in 360 degrees. Plus, with Gaussian splatting, mission areas can be recreated virtually in a fraction of the time typically required, which the company demonstrated in this video

“Creating realistic virtual environments has historically been a slow and labor-intensive process,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Chief Executive Officer of Virtuix. “By integrating AI-driven Gaussian splatting into Virtual Terrain Walk, we can now scan real-world locations and quickly turn them into photorealistic virtual spaces that our warfighters can physically explore. This capability meaningfully enhances warfighters’ readiness through immersive simulation.”

Virtuix said VTW supports collaborations across more than 12 stations locally or across geographies for multi-user mission planning and rehearsals. What’s more, the conditions can be adjusted, and enemy forces can be layered in the simulations to create realistic combat scenarios. It is those capabilities that Virtuix said are piquing the interest of the military. “The ability to iterate through scenarios and understand how environmental changes affect outcomes can significantly reduce the potential for error on the modern battlefield,” said Jay Miseli, a retired U.S. Army Colonel. 

Virtuix already sold test units to Yokota Air Force Base, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Air Force Academy. VTW’s abilities were also on display this past December at I/ITSEC, the world's largest annual modeling, simulation, and training conference, where Virtuix demonstrated a proof-of-concept of VTW alongside partners Cesium (owned by Bentley Systems) and HTC. The demonstration illustrated how AI-based terrain reconstruction can be combined with Cesium’s geospatial data and immersive virtual reality hardware to support large geo-specific, physically navigable virtual environments. 

For More Than Just The Defense Sector 

Beyond the defense sector, Virtuix sees significant opportunities for AI-driven Gaussian splatting in industrial and safety training, real estate visualization and law enforcement. The company also plans to incorporate it into its Omni One at-home gaming system, which has driven a 138% increase in sales for the company since the product’s official launch in late 2024. The Omni One VR treadmill is designed to give players a fully immersive experience, allowing them to physically move through any virtual world while burning calories and staying fit.

The company views the integration of AI-driven Gaussian splatting with its omni-directional treadmills as a core element of its long-term growth strategy. Virtuix reports that it intends to complement potentially high-volume consumer sales of its Omni One gaming system with high-margin enterprise and defense opportunities, including recurring revenues from software licensing and customized simulation development. It certainly seems to have generated the capital to do so, fresh off its public listing on Nasdaq. 

“We believe AI-driven 3D reconstruction technologies like Gaussian splatting are foundational to the future of virtual reality,” Goetgeluk said. “They have the potential to deliver the full promise of the VR medium across entertainment, enterprise, and defense applications.” To learn more about Virtuix, click here. 

Featured image courtesy of Virtuix Inc.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Benzinga

05.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: US92835U1016
EQS News ID: 2272272

 
End of News EQS News Service

2272272  05.02.2026 CET/CEST

