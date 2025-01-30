|
30.01.2025 19:00:08
EQS-News: New Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Baader Bank elected
|
EQS-News: Baader Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
New Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Baader Bank elected
With immediate effect, a change at the top of the Supervisory Board was decided today by the Supervisory Board of Baader Bank in an extraordinary Supervisory Board meeting. To ensure an organised succession, Mr. Helmut Schreyer hands over the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Baader Bank at his own request. Accordingly, Dr Louis Hagen is elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. Mr. Schreyer remains a member of the Supervisory Board of Baader Bank.
“Helmut Schreyer has accompanied Baader Bank with his expertise over the past two decades and has always supported the Board of Directors in an advisory capacity - especially during his time as Chairman. We would like to thank him very much for his great commitment and valuable work over many years and are delighted that he will remain a member of the Supervisory Board,' says Nico Baader, CEO of Baader Bank.
Mr. Schreyer has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Baader Bank since 14 July 2004. After more than twenty years of active and successful contribution to the Supervisory Board and most recently as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Baader Bank Mr. Schreyer is handing over his position as Chairman.
At today's meeting, Dr Louis Hagen was elected by the Supervisory Board of Baader Bank as his successor as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He takes up his position with immediate effect. He was elected to the Supervisory Board of Baader Bank at the Annual General Meeting on 6 July 2023. Dr Hagen has extensive industry knowledge and a high level of expertise in the banking business. He was a member of the Board of Management of Münchener Hypothekenbank eG from 2009 to 2022 and has served as Spokesman of the Board of Management and Chairman of the Board of Management since 2010.
“I am really looking forward to my new position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Baader Bank and appreciate their trust in me. Baader Bank is an exciting company whose growth path I would like to accompany with great interest and responsibility”, emphasises Dr Hagen.
For further information and media inquiries:
Marlene Constanze Hartz
Senior Manager
Group Communication
T +49 89 5150 1044
Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany
Next dates:
15/02/2025 Börsentag Frankfurt
27/02/2025 Corporate News on the preliminary annual results for 2024
08/03/2025 Börsentag Wien
About Baader Bank AG:
Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.
30.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baader Bank AG
|Weihenstephaner Str. 4
|85716 Unterschleissheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 5150 1017
|Fax:
|+49 89 5150 1111
|E-mail:
|communications@baaderbank.de
|Internet:
|www.baaderbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005088108
|WKN:
|508810
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2078393
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2078393 30.01.2025 CET/CEST
