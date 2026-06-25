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NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Registered Shs Aktie 110904763 / US64130M2098

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25.06.2026 23:03:21

EQS-News: NeuroOne(R) Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

EQS-News: NeuroOne Medical Technologies / Key word(s): Financial
NeuroOne(R) Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

25.06.2026 / 23:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - June 25, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, today announced that, effective June 24, 2026, its independent directors approved an equity award under NeuroOne’s 2021 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”), as a material inducement to an individual entering into employment with the Company. The equity award was approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which requires a public announcement of equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.

In connection with entering into employment with NeuroOne, the individual, who was not a previous employee or director of NeuroOne, received an option to purchase 10,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The option award has an exercise price of $3.27 per share, the closing price of NeuroOne’s common stock on June 24, 2026, the date of the grant. The option has a ten-year term and vests over a period of four years, with 25% vesting on June 24, 2027, and the remainder vesting in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter, provided the new hire’s employment is continuing on each such date, and subject to acceleration or forfeiture upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the new hire's option agreement.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo® Cortical Electrodes, Evo® sEEG Electrodes, OneRF® Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF® Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery, basivertebral nerve ablation and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com.

IR Contact
MZ Group MZ North America
NMTC@mzgroup.us


News Source: NeuroOne Medical Technologies

25.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: NeuroOne Medical Technologies
United States
ISIN: US64130M2098
EQS News ID: 2354380

 
End of News EQS News Service

2354380  25.06.2026 CET/CEST

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