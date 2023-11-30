Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'854 0.5%  SPI 14'241 0.5%  Dow 35'735 0.9%  DAX 16'215 0.3%  Euro 0.9514 -0.8%  EStoxx50 4'384 0.3%  Gold 2'039 -0.3%  Bitcoin 32'866 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8716 -0.2%  Öl 82.8 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Julius Bär10248496Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Tesla11448018Bayer10367293Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343
Top News
Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck und verliert deutlich zum Dollar - Auch zum Franken gibt der Euro ab
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Nachmittag
Kurs-Erosion bei der Nestlé-Aktie: Darum raten Analysten trotzdem zum Einstieg
RTS-Handel aktuell: RTS präsentiert sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels leichter
Johnson & Johnson-Aktie gewinnt dennoch: J&J passt Ziele wegen Übernahme von Medizintechnikanbieter Laminar an
Suche...
0% Kommission

Netfonds Aktie [Valor: 43537847 / ISIN: DE000A1MME74]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.11.2023 17:40:01

EQS-News: Netfonds AG: Significant growth momentum in the third quarter

finanzen.net zero Netfonds-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Netfonds
42.20 EUR 0.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Netfonds AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Netfonds AG: Significant growth momentum in the third quarter

30.11.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Significant growth momentum in the third quarter
  • Accelerated growth in the third quarter of 2023
  • Strong business performance across all business divisions
  • Scaling of the finfire platform is progressing successfully
Hamburg, November 30, 2023 - Netfonds AG (ISIN: DE000A1MME74), a leading platform for administration, advisory and regulation for the financial industry, reports significantly increased momentum in the group's business development for the first three quarters of 2023.

With gross revenue of EUR 48.4 million (Q3 2022: EUR 39.9 million, +21.3%), the Netfonds Group significantly accelerated its growth in the third quarter of 2023. Net revenue of EUR 8.5 million (Q3 2022: EUR 7.2 million, +18.1%) underlines this development and has increased just as strongly.

Gross consolidated revenue totalled EUR 141.7 million in the first nine months of 2023 (9M 2022: EUR 131.7 million), while net consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 26.1 million (9M 2022: EUR 23.8 million). EBITDA totalled EUR 3.2 million after nine months (9M 2022: EUR 2.8 million) despite the continued high level of investment in the finfire platform and the associated costs.

Strong business performance across all divisions

Growth in the third quarter resulted from almost all relevant business divisions. The investment and wealth management segment reached again a very high level at the end of the quarter with combined assets totalling EUR 22.7 billion. This represents an increase of 12.4% compared to the previous year (9M 2022: EUR 20.2 billion). The continued cash inflows in the custody business via the finfire platform and in asset management form the basis for the dynamic growth.

Our wealth management platform continues to attract new clients and sales partners at record levels. The combined assets under management of wealth management and asset management of the Netfonds Group also reached a new all-time high of around EUR 3 billion. The growth here is driven purely organically.

The insurance division also developed positively in the third quarter and in the first nine months. The absence this year of special income from the initial business with company long-term care insurance (CareFlex) from the previous year was more than compensated for by double-digit growth in the traditional insurance business.

Scaling of the finfire platform gains momentum

"The focus on our core business centred around our scalable finfire platform is paying off more and more," says Martin Steinmeyer, CEO of Netfonds AG. "We increased our important net revenue by 18.1% in the past quarter. With almost 20% growth compared to the previous year, we have continued our long-term dynamic growth path."

Outlook on the further development of the financial year

In light of the business performance in the first nine months of this year, the Management Board confirms the business forecast for 2023. Netfonds is currently forecasting gross revenue in the range of EUR 185 to 190 million. Net revenue is expected to be between EUR 35 and 37 million.

The key financial figures for the past quarter and the first nine months of 2023 are as follows:

Overview Q3 2023 / Q3 2022
 

in EUR million 

Q3 2023

Q3 2022

Development

Gross consolidated revenue

48.4

39.9

+21.3%

Net consolidated revenue

8.5

7.2

+18.1%

EBITDA

1.3

0.0

>100%

EBITDA Margin / net revenue

15.3%

0.0%

  

EBIT

0.5

-0.7

>100%

EBT

0.4

-0.6

>100%


Overview 9M 2023 / 9M 2022
 

in EUR million 

9M 2023

9M 2022

Development

Gross consolidated revenue

141.7

131.7

+7.6%

Net consolidated revenue

26.1

23.8

+9.7%

EBITDA

3.2

2.8

+13.1%

EBITDA Margin / net revenue

12.1%

11.8%

  

EBIT

1.0

0.4

+150%

EBT

1.0

0.4

+150%

Assets under Administration

22.7 bn

20.2 bn 

+12.4%

Further information on the Netfonds Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at www.netfonds.de.

---

Contact
Netfonds AG
Heidenkampsweg 73
20097 Hamburg

Investor Relations
Philip Angrabeit
Phone: +49 40 822 267 142
E-mail: pangrabeit@netfonds.de

About the Netfonds Group
The Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, aand regulation in the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers and partners a cloud-based technology platform for the complete processing and administration of business processes. Netfonds' customers thus benefit from one of the most modern software solutions on the market, which significantly simplifies the advisory process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific advice. The shares of Netfonds AG are listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA. 

30.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Netfonds AG
Heidenkampsweg 73
20097 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 822267 0
E-mail: info@netfonds.de
Internet: www.netfonds.de
ISIN: DE000A1MME74
WKN: A1MME7
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 1786945

 
End of News EQS News Service

1786945  30.11.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1786945&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Netfonds AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia , Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht @TimSchaeferMedia mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über verschiedene grosse amerikanische Hotelgruppen.
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Aktien, welche sich auf der Watchlist von Tim Schäfer befinden.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit @TimSchaeferMedia – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:43 Volatilität: Risiko als Anlagechance
14:53 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
10:04 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte gesucht
09:45 UBS KeyInvest: Luftfahrt – Ordentlich aufgestellt/Amazon.com – Big Business
09:36 SMI findet zurück in die Spur
08:00 Wall Street Live mit @TimSchaeferMedia – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
29.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs klettert gen 39.000 Dollar – die Gründe und Aussichten
28.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'285.72 19.37 SSQMDU
Short 11'520.30 13.56 IQSSMU
Short 11'929.44 8.96 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'854.32 30.11.2023 17:30:01
Long 10'395.48 19.54 SSOMSU
Long 10'147.27 13.56 COSSMU
Long 9'735.49 8.96 SSGM7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Richemont-Aktie gewinnt: Richemont kommentiert Bericht über mögliches Going Private von Farfetch
ABB-Aktie profitiert: ABB schraubt die langfristigen Wachstumsprognosen hoch - Steigende Dividende geplant
UBS-Aktie nach der CS-Übernahme: Darum ist die Grossbank laut UBS-Chef Sergio Ermotti nicht "too big to fail"
"The Big Short"-Investor macht Tabula rasa: So hat Michael Burry im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
ams-OSRAM-Aktie unter Druck: ams-OSRAM-CEO will finanzielle Basis für langfristigen Erfolg legen
UBS Aktie News: UBS steigt am Donnerstagnachmittag
Fundstrat-Experte prognostiziert neues Allzeithoch bei Gold: Goldpreis könnte bis auf 2'500 US-Dollar steigen
SIGNA-Aktie: Insolvenzantrag von SIGNA Holding beim Handelsgericht Wien eingereicht
Kurs-Erosion bei der Nestlé-Aktie: Darum raten Analysten trotzdem zum Einstieg
Vermögensverwalter von Börsenprofi Ken Fischer: Die zehn grössten US-Aktienbeteiligungen von Fisher Asset Management im dritten Quartal

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit