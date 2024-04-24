Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Neon Equity Aktie [Valor: 123884538 / ISIN: DE000A3DW408]
EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG with significant profit increase in the 2023 financial year

Neon Equity
EQS-News: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Miscellaneous
NEON EQUITY AG with significant profit increase in the 2023 financial year

24.04.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEON EQUITY AG with significant profit increase in the 2023 financial year

Frankfurt am Main, April 24, 2024 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY, ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-managed investor and growth enabler, publishes its audited key financial figures in accordance with HGB accounting. EBIT increased significantly by 70.7% to around EUR 15.7 million in 2023 compared to financial year 2022. Earnings after taxes rose by 61.1% year-on-year to around EUR 19.4 million in the 2023 financial year (see also corporate news from February 15, 2024). NEON EQUITY reported equity of around EUR 219.2 million as at December 31, 2023, compared to EUR 200.8 million a year earlier. With total assets of EUR 289.8 million (previous year: EUR 248.3 million), this corresponds to an equity ratio of 75.6% (previous year: 80.8%).

The positive business development is primarily due to the overall good business performance of the portfolio companies in 2023 and the successful expansion of the portfolio. For example, NEON EQUITY invested in the innovative health tech company EasyMotionSkin Tec AG and the electric car manufacturer ELARIS AG. NEON EQUITY has also supported numerous companies in their growth financing, for example the international nuclear fusion company ALPHA RING. As part of its growth strategy, NEON EQUITY is also planning to further expand its portfolio. NEON EQUITY's investment focus is on companies with an ESG focus, for example in the fields of renewable energies, sustainable mobility and healthcare.

The audited annual financial statements for 2023 are available on the NEON EQUITY website: https://craft-cms-assets.fra1.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.com/neonequity-website-production/assets/HGB-Annual-report-audited-as-of-31.12.2023.pdf

NEON EQUITY invites you to the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2024. The invitation is available on the website at the following link:  https://neon-equity.com/content/investor-relations#general-meetings

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 5-50
neon@edicto.de
www.neon-equity.com


24.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: NEON EQUITY AG
Mörfelder Landstraße 277
60598 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: info@neon-equity.com
ISIN: DE000A3DW408
WKN: A3DW40
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1888111

 
End of News EQS News Service

1888111  24.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1888111&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

