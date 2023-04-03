|
03.04.2023 15:56:49
EQS-News: Neon Equity AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2023
|
EQS-News: Neon Equity AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous
Neon Equity AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2023
Frankfurt am Main, April 3, 2023 - Neon Equity AG (Neon Equity; ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, invites to its first Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2023 at 11 am. The agenda includes the resolution proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board on a capital increase from company funds of EUR 40,050,100.00 by EUR 4,005,010.00 to EUR 44,055,110.00 by converting retained earnings into share capital. The capital increase is to be implemented by issuing 4,005,010 new registered no-par value shares with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share (so-called bonus shares). The bonus shares, which will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2023, are to be allocated to the shareholders at a ratio of 10:1, so that there will be one new no-par value share for every 10 existing no-par value shares.
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Furthermore, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the Annual General Meeting, among other things, that the unappropriated profit for the financial year 2022 in the amount of EUR 200,811,446.00 be carried forward in full to new account.
The invitation to the Annual General Meeting and further related documents are available at https://neon-equity.com/en/general-meetings.html
After the company already announced the preliminary figures on January 27, 2023, the audited financial statements for 2022 are now available for download on the website: https://neon-equity.com/en/trade-data.html
According to HGB accounting, EBIT amounts to 9.2 million euros and profit before tax to 12.9 million euros, thus exceeding the preliminary figure reported.
About Neon Equity
Neon Equity AG("NEON") is a founder-managed investor and growth enabler. The investment focus is on European companies from the real estate, consulting and technology sectors which have growth and capital market potential as well as an ESG-compliant business model. As an experienced partner, NEON also advises portfolio companies on the implementation of their capital market and growth strategies. In doing so, NEON contributes comprehensive know-how, more particularly in the areas of capital market transactions, real estate management and tokenisation, and has a sustainable partner and investor network.
Investor Relations and Media Relations
edicto GmbH
03.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Neon Equity AG
|Mörfelder Landstraße 277
|60598 Frankfurt
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@neon-equity.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DW408
|WKN:
|A3DW40
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1600005
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1600005 03.04.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Neon Equity AG
|
15:56
|EQS-News: Neon Equity AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2023 (EQS Group)
|
15:56
|EQS-News: Neon Equity AG: Einladung zur ordentlichen Hauptversammlung am 10. Mai 2023 (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|EQS-DD: Neon Equity AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
28.03.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Executive Board of Neon Equity AG plans capital increase from company funds by 10 percent and the issue of bonus shares (EQS Group)
|
28.03.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Vorstand der Neon Equity AG plant Kapitalerhöhung aus Gesellschafts-mitteln um 10 Prozent und die Ausgabe von Gratisaktien (EQS Group)
|
28.03.23
|EQS-DD: Neon Equity AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
24.03.23
|EQS-DD: Neon Equity AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
22.03.23
|EQS-DD: Neon Equity AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Neon Equity AG
Sparkojote : Auf Sparpläne setzen und Cash bereithalten | BX Swiss TV
Welche Themen sind auf der Invest 2023 für Privatanleger besonders relevant und welche Rolle spielt Angst in der aktuellen Situation?
Diese Fragen beatwortet Thomas B. Kovacs alias «Sparkojote», YouTuber, Finanzinfluencer und Unternehmer heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.
🔥🔥🔥Save the Date: Börsentag Zürich mit der 🎤🎥 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
►►► 30. September 2023
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreisrally sorgen für neue Inflationsängste: Dow fester -- SMI gibt nach -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend höher
Die Wall Street präsentiert sich uneinheitlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kommt. Zum Wochenstart schlossen die Märkte in Fernost stärker.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}