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Nemetschek Aktie 329782 / DE0006452907

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01.07.2026 09:01:03

EQS-News: Nemetschek Group Successfully Completes Acquisition of HCSS

Nemetschek
49.82 CHF -0.31%
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EQS-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions
Nemetschek Group Successfully Completes Acquisition of HCSS

01.07.2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nemetschek Group Successfully Completes Acquisition of HCSS

  • HCSS joins the Nemetschek Group's Build & Construct segment, creating a global construction AI and technology powerhouse
  • Combination of leaders in complementary construction technology verticals significantly expands market opportunity and deepens AI capabilities
  • Thoma Bravo becomes minority shareholder in the combined Build & Construct segment, underscoring its commitment and high confidence in the future growth prospects of the business

 Munich, July 1, 2026 – The Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907), a global leading vertical provider of AI-powered software solutions for the AEC/O and media industries, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Heavy Construction Systems Specialists, LLC (HCSS) from Thoma Bravo, effective July 1, 2026.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, HCSS is the leading provider of construction software for the infrastructure and heavy civil sectors in North America, supporting more than 4,000 companies and employing more than 550 professionals. In 2025, HCSS generated approximately USD 215 million in revenue, with ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) growth of approximately 21% and an EBITDA margin of approximately 40%.*

HCSS is now part of the Nemetschek Group's Build & Construct segment alongside industry-leading brands Bluebeam, GoCanvas (incl. SiteDocs), and Nevaris. The combined segment offers a best-in-class portfolio spanning the entire construction lifecycle, significantly expanding the Build & Construct segment’s total market opportunity to an estimated USD 12 billion by 2028. With HCSS's deep domain expertise and proprietary data combined with Nemetschek's AI capabilities, the combined business is well positioned to drive AI-enabled transformation across infrastructure and construction.

The transaction unlocks significant synergy potential through expanded cross-selling and channel opportunities, enhanced connectivity between office and field workflows, and accelerated AI-based innovation across the portfolio. The Nemetschek Group intends to expand the HCSS portfolio beyond North America into key international markets, unlocking the significant growth potential of infrastructure sectors worldwide that are benefiting, among other things, from large-scale public investment.

As part of the transaction, Thoma Bravo has received shares in the Build & Construct segment, holding approximately 28% as a minority shareholder, with Nemetschek retaining approximately 72%. The Nemetschek Group has refinanced all existing HCSS financial debt and liabilities, with an impact of approximately EUR 450 million on its net debt position. The Build & Construct segment remains an integral part of the Group and is managed, controlled, and fully consolidated by the Nemetschek Group, with no impact on the shareholder structure of Nemetschek SE.

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Nemetschek Group and for the construction technology industry," said Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. "With HCSS now part of our Group, we have created a truly unique and leading construction AI and technology powerhouse. HCSS brings outstanding technology, an extremely loyal and growing customer base, and deep infrastructure expertise that perfectly complements our existing strengths. Together, we are uniquely positioned to serve customers across the full construction lifecycle, accelerate innovation, and capture the significant AI opportunities ahead. We warmly welcome the entire HCSS team to the Nemetschek Group."

*Figures are based on US-GAAP on a standalone basis, excluding extraordinary, non-operating effects, and before any potential future consolidation impacts.

 

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a leading global vertical software and AI provider driving the digital transformation of the AECO and media industries. With our deep domain expertise and intelligent, connected software solutions, we enable customers to turn data into real-time insights and smarter decisions throughout the entire lifecycle of buildings and infrastructure from ideation through planning, visualization, construction, operation, and renovation. Our AI-powered technologies and open standards approach boost productivity, collaboration, and sustainability for architects, engineers, contractors, building operators, and creative professionals. More than 7 million users worldwide rely on our customer-centric, human-led AI solutions. Founded by Professor Georg Nemetschek in 1963, today we employ over 4,000 experts globally and are ISO 27001-certified, underlining our strong commitment to data security and trustworthy digital innovation.
The Nemetschek Group, listed in the MDAX and TecDax since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 1.19 billion and an EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million in 2025. 

About HCSS
HCSS is the leading provider of construction management software designed to connect the office to the field across the lifecycle of infrastructure and heavy civil sectors. Founded in 1986, HCSS has established itself as the industry leader by offering a comprehensive platform to enhance productivity, streamline communication, and improve project outcomes. HCSS’ platform covers every aspect of heavy civil and infrastructure projects, from preconstruction to project closeout. Solutions offered include estimating, job costing, project management, safety, and fleet management. By centralizing project data, HCSS ensures all stakeholders have real-time access to critical information, enabling more informed decision-making and reducing the risk of errors and rework. With 24/7 instant support and a proven 90-day implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 4,000 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS’ software is trusted on some of the world’s most iconic projects and its customers now win 75% of work across 50 U.S. Department of Transportation markets and produce 40% more bids than competitors.Learn more at hcss.com. HCSS is part of the Nemetschek Group.
 

Contact:
Stefanie Zimmermann
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
NEMETSCHEK SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 Munich
P: +49 89 540459-250
M: +49 175 7211197

01.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 540459-0
Fax: +49 89 540459-444
E-mail: investorrelations@nemetschek.com
Internet: www.nemetschek.com
ISIN: DE0006452907
WKN: 645290
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2357424

 
End of News EQS News Service

2357424  01.07.2026 CET/CEST

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