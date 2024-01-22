Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Mobileye Aktie [Valor: 122239832 / ISIN: US60741F1049]
22.01.2024 04:03:00

EQS-News: NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Mobileye Global Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - MBLY

Mobileye
28.31 USD -0.11%
EQS-News: The Rosen Law Firm P. A. / Key word(s): Consumer
NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Mobileye Global Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - MBLY

22.01.2024 / 04:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WHY: NEW YORK, NY - 65adababda846f373deaca78.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 21, 2024 - Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) between January 26, 2023 and January 3, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 18, 2024.

65adababda846f373deaca78_1SO WHAT: If you purchased Mobileye securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Mobileye class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=21612 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 18, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Mobileye's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) to avoid the shortages experienced amid supply chain constraints in 2021 and 2022, Mobileye’s Tier 1 customers had purchased inventory in excess of demand during fiscal 2023; (2) as a result, Mobileye’s customers had excess inventory on hand, including approximately 6-7 million units of EyeQ System-on-Chip, a computer chip used for driver-assistance and partial autonomous driving; (3) due to the build-up of inventory, there was a significant risk that the Tier 1 customers would buy less product, thus adversely impacting Mobileye’s fiscal 2024 financial results; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about Mobileye’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Mobileye class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=21612 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


News Source: NewMediaWire

22.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Rosen Law Firm P. A.
United States
ISIN: US60741F1049
EQS News ID: 1819471

 
End of News EQS News Service

1819471  22.01.2024 CET/CEST

