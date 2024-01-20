EQS-News: NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - EH

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'151 -0.3%  SPI 14'521 -0.3%  Dow 37'864 1.1%  DAX 16'555 -0.1%  Euro 0.9461 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'449 -0.1%  Gold 2'030 0.3%  Bitcoin 36'158 0.9%  Dollar 0.8683 0.0%  Öl 78.7 -0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335On113454047Lonza1384101ABB1222171Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Stadler Rail217818NVIDIA994529Richemont21048333DocMorris4261528
Top News
KW 3: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
In Öl investieren: Wie Sie Rohöl handeln und auf den Ölpreis spekulieren
Tesla-Aktie: Neue Ideen könnten von Grossaktionären blockiert werden - Elon Musk strebt Stimmmacht von 25 Prozent an
PIMCO: Anleihen im Vergleich zu Aktien selten so attraktiv wie aktuell
Wie WhatsApp-Nutzer verhindern können, dass andere private Nachrichten mitlesen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

EHang Holdings Aktie [Valor: 50914799 / ISIN: US26853E1029]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.01.2024 02:34:30

EQS-News: NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - EH

finanzen.net zero EHang Holdings-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

EHang Holdings
12.66 USD 0.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: The Rosen Law Firm P. A. / Key word(s): Financial
NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - EH

20.01.2024 / 02:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WHY: NEW YORK, NY - 65ab0d9cda846f373ceacad7.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 19, 2024 - Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) between January 20, 2022 and November 6, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important February 2, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the Firm.

65ab0d9cda846f373ceacad7_1SO WHAT: If you purchased EHang securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the EHang class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=20249 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 2, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) EHang has continued to state that it was partnering with United Therapeutics, DHL and Vodafone, among others, even though a former EHang employee has noted that United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone have abandoned their respective deals with EHang; (2) EHang omitted that other entities that had placed pre-orders for its aircraft, such as Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, did not engage in regular business in the aviation sector and are otherwise almost certainly not in a financial position to be able to afford their orders; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the EHang class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=20249  or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


News Source: NewMediaWire

20.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Rosen Law Firm P. A.
United States
ISIN: US26853E1029
EQS News ID: 1819361

 
End of News EQS News Service

1819361  20.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1819361&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu EHang Holdings Ltd

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EHang Holdings Ltd

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen