EQS-News: naoo doubles feed impressions and launches Real-Time Optimization Infrastructure

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Strategic Company Decision

naoo doubles feed impressions and launches Real-Time Optimization Infrastructure



08.04.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





New AI infrastructure layer enables continuous improvement of user experience, engagement and monetization across the naoo platform

Zug/Zurich, 08 April 2026 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329), operator of the social media and commerce platform naoo, announces the successful launch of METIS, a real-time experimentation infrastructure designed to continuously optimize user experience, platform performance and monetization. Following the previously introduced GAIA data infrastructure and Modelknife machine learning framework, METIS represents the third core AI infrastructure initiative within the naoo ecosystem.

The launch of METIS follows the successful rollout of naoo Generation V at the end of March 2026. Since the introduction of the new platform architecture, naoo has observed a significant increase in user activity, with feed impressions approximately doubling. This development confirms the effectiveness of the underlying system and provides the basis for further optimization through real-time experimentation.

With METIS, naoo introduces a system that allows all elements of the application to be tested and improved in real time. This includes content ranking, user interface elements, engagement features and AI-driven personalization. By continuously measuring how users interact with the platform, naoo can rapidly identify which features create the most value and scale these improvements across the user base.

The system operates as an integrated layer within naoo’s technology stack, connecting real-time data ingestion, event tracking and performance measurement with a centralized experimentation environment. This enables naoo to validate product decisions based on measurable outcomes and to implement improvements at significantly higher speed compared to traditional development cycles.

For naoo, this represents a fundamental shift towards a data-driven operating model. Product development, AI optimization and monetization logic can now be continuously tested and refined based on real-world performance. This reduces reliance on assumptions and enables more efficient allocation of development resources towards features and models with proven impact.

David Liu, Lead Data Scientist and Head of AI at naoo AG, commented: “At scale, the ability to continuously test and compare different versions of every feature is what differentiates high-performing platforms. With METIS, we can systematically evaluate what works best and continuously apply those improvements across the entire platform.”

“The strong increase in impressions following the Generation V rollout demonstrates the effectiveness of our new platform, and METIS enables us to systematically scale these improvements.” says Thomas Wolfensberger, Founder and major shareholder of naoo AG.

The company expects METIS to contribute to further increases in user engagement, improved retention and more efficient monetization over time, supporting the long-term scalability and performance of the naoo platform.

About naoo

naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.Together with Kingfluencers AG — the largest influencer agency in Switzerland and one of the largest in the DACH region — naoo combines platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creators, campaigns, and brand storytelling, creating new funnel extension opportunities between digital campaigns and real-world interaction. In addition, naoo continues to expand its ecosystem through proprietary creator-driven media formats such as vertical shorts and content hubs that broaden reach, deepen engagement and support a diversified, IP-driven business model. naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, employs 41 people across its group operations, and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

Contact for Media and Investors

Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer

E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com

Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10