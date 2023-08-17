Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Mynaric Aktie [Valor: 121337525 / ISIN: DE000A31C305]
17.08.2023 14:00:04

EQS-News: Mynaric Announces Management Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Mynaric
EQS-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Conference
Mynaric Announces Management Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

17.08.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MUNICH, August 17, 2023  Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN), a leading provider of industrialized, cost-effective and scalable laser communications products, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the third quarter of 2023:
 

Jefferies Industrials Conference

  • New York, New York
  • September 6, 2023
  • 8:30 a.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. CET
  • Presenters: Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO, and Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO
  • Webcast
     

Gabelli 29th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium

  • New York, New York
  • September 7, 2023
  • 2:15 p.m. EDT / 8:15 p.m. CET
  • Presenters: Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO, and Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO
  • Registration
     

Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference

  • New York, New York
  • September 8, 2023
  • Participants: Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO, Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO, and Tom Dinges, Vice President of Investor Relations
  • 1x1 Meetings Only
     

Further information regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.
 

About Mynaric 

Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.   

 

# # #

INVESTOR CONTACT

Tom Dinges, CFA

Vice President of Investor Relations

tom.dinges@mynaric.com


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A31C305
WKN: A31C30
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1706053

 
