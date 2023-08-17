EQS-News: Mynaric Announces Management Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

|
MUNICH, August 17, 2023 Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN), a leading provider of industrialized, cost-effective and scalable laser communications products, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the third quarter of 2023:
Jefferies Industrials Conference
Gabelli 29th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium
Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference
Further information regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.
About Mynaric
Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.
INVESTOR CONTACT
Tom Dinges, CFA
Vice President of Investor Relations
tom.dinges@mynaric.com
