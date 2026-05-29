Mutares Aktie 43469302 / DE000A2NB650
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29.05.2026 21:30:04
EQS-News: Mutares portfolio company F.lli Ferrari Holding has signed an agreement for the partial sale of its Benelux operations to HMF Group
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares portfolio company F.lli Ferrari Holding has signed an agreement for the partial sale of its Benelux operations to HMF Group
Munich, May 29, 2026 – F.lli Ferrari Holding, ultimately owned by Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has signed an agreement for the partial sale of its Netherlands distribution business to HMF Group. The transaction is expected to close in early June 2026 and remains subject to customary closing conditions.
The disposed business represents approximately EUR 35 million in revenues and employs around 50 people. The transaction forms part of the ongoing operational restructuring and industrial repositioning of F.lli Ferrari following its acquisition from Hyva/JOST.
F.lli Ferrari is a well-established manufacturer of truck-mounted cranes and lifting solutions with a strong industrial heritage and a broad international customer base. Since becoming part of Mutares, the company has initiated several operational and strategic measures aimed at streamlining its footprint, improving operational efficiency and sharpening its focus on core manufacturing activities. The transaction is fully aligned with the strategic rationale underpinning the original acquisition of F.lli Ferrari and represents an important step in the execution of the Group’s strategy to focus on its portfolio company’s core business and proprietary product portfolio.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The transaction allows the portfolio group to further streamline its footprint and strengthen its focus on internally produced crane platforms and proprietary brands, including F.lli Ferrari, Kennis and Amco Veba Marine. It also reflects our strategy of focusing on the core business and consistently executing the strategic rationale that formed part of the original acquisition. At the same time, the transaction strengthens F.lli Ferrari’s industrial positioning and supports the company’s next phase of operational development. As a strategic buyer with strong market expertise, HMF Group is well positioned to further develop the distribution activities in the Benelux region and support the next phase of growth of the business.”
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press contact for Germany
Press contact for France
Press contact for the United Kingdom
29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2335934
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2335934 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Mutares
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21:30
|EQS-News: Mutares portfolio company F.lli Ferrari Holding has signed an agreement for the partial sale of its Benelux operations to HMF Group (EQS Group)
|
21:30
|EQS-News: Das Mutares-Portfoliounternehmen F.lli Ferrari Holding hat eine Vereinbarung über den Teilverkauf seines Benelux-Geschäfts an die HMF Group unterzeichnet (EQS Group)
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