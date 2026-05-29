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Mutares Aktie 43469302 / DE000A2NB650

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29.05.2026 21:30:04

EQS-News: Mutares portfolio company F.lli Ferrari Holding has signed an agreement for the partial sale of its Benelux operations to HMF Group

Mutares
25.35 CHF -0.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares portfolio company F.lli Ferrari Holding has signed an agreement for the partial sale of its Benelux operations to HMF Group

29.05.2026 / 21:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares portfolio company F.lli Ferrari Holding has signed an agreement for the partial sale of its Benelux operations to HMF Group

  • Disposal of the Netherlands distribution business to a strategic buyer
  • Further streamlining of the Group’s footprint and sharper focus on proprietary crane platforms and core manufacturing activities
  • Approximately EUR 35 million in revenues
  • Closing expected in Q2 2026

Munich, May 29, 2026 – F.lli Ferrari Holding, ultimately owned by Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has signed an agreement for the partial sale of its Netherlands distribution business to HMF Group. The transaction is expected to close in early June 2026 and remains subject to customary closing conditions.

The disposed business represents approximately EUR 35 million in revenues and employs around 50 people. The transaction forms part of the ongoing operational restructuring and industrial repositioning of F.lli Ferrari following its acquisition from Hyva/JOST.

F.lli Ferrari is a well-established manufacturer of truck-mounted cranes and lifting solutions with a strong industrial heritage and a broad international customer base. Since becoming part of Mutares, the company has initiated several operational and strategic measures aimed at streamlining its footprint, improving operational efficiency and sharpening its focus on core manufacturing activities. The transaction is fully aligned with the strategic rationale underpinning the original acquisition of F.lli Ferrari and represents an important step in the execution of the Group’s strategy to focus on its portfolio company’s core business and proprietary product portfolio.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The transaction allows the portfolio group to further streamline its footprint and strengthen its focus on internally produced crane platforms and proprietary brands, including F.lli Ferrari, Kennis and Amco Veba Marine. It also reflects our strategy of focusing on the core business and consistently executing the strategic rationale that formed part of the original acquisition. At the same time, the transaction strengthens F.lli Ferrari’s industrial positioning and supports the company’s next phase of operational development. As a strategic buyer with strong market expertise, HMF Group is well positioned to further develop the distribution activities in the Benelux region and support the next phase of growth of the business.”

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

For further information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press contact for Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press contact for France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press contact for the United Kingdom
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk


29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2335934

 
End of News EQS News Service

2335934  29.05.2026 CET/CEST

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