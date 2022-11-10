EQS-News: Mutares has successfully sold Nordec Group Oyj

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Contract

A consortium of buyers consisting mainly of Harjavalta Oy and Tirinom Oy has purchased 100% of the shares in Nordec Group Oyj

The complete exit of Mutares represents the strategically ideal solution

Target of ROIC of 7-10x exceeded

Munich, 10 November 2022 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold its subsidiary Nordec Group Oyj to a consortium of buyers consisting mainly of the two Finnish family offices Harjavalta Oy and Tirinom Oy.

Nordec Group is one of the leading suppliers of steel frame structures and facade solutions for construction projects in the Nordic countries and with a strong position in the Central and Eastern European countries. The company, which has been a major part of the Donges Group since its acquisition in 2020, generated revenues of approximately EUR 225.5 million in 2021. With the takeover of Nordec, Harjavalta Oy strengthens its commitment in the Nordic construction sector, and Tirinom Oy expands its international footprint into new segments of the building industry.

With this exit, Mutares has exceeded its target of a ROIC of 7-10x and thus achieved the strategically ideal exit solution compared to the IPO planned in spring, which initially would only have been a partial exit.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2022, consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net profit in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

