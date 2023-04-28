EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the majority acquisition of BEW-Umformtechnik from Marigold Capital

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares has successfully completed the majority acquisition of BEW-Umformtechnik from Marigold Capital



28.04.2023 / 10:56 CET/CEST

Add-on acquisition for Metals Group to strengthen the Automotive & Mobility segment

Revenues of approx. EUR 55 million

Forged parts manufacturer

Munich, 28 April 2023 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of 87.5% in BEW-Umformtechnik GmbH from majority shareholder Marigold Capital and minority shareholder Markus Schramek.

The company is a manufacturer of highly stressed forgings, headquartered in Rosengarten, Germany. BEW employs around 160 people, generating revenues of approximately EUR 55 million, and covers the entire value chain from CAD design, tooling, material separation, forging, heat treatment and finishing to mechanical processing of the individual forged parts. BEW will be part of the Metals Group in the future and will create numerous synergies within the group, especially with PrimoTECS and Rasche Umformtechnik.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net income in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

