Mutares Aktie [Valor: 43469302 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650]
01.03.2024 15:00:04

EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Temakinho from Cigierre S.p.A., controlled by BC Partners

Mutares
33.40 EUR -4.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Temakinho from Cigierre S.p.A., controlled by BC Partners

01.03.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Temakinho from Cigierre S.p.A., controlled by BC Partners

  • Well-known restaurant chain offering Japanese-Brazilian cuisine through premium locations
  • Strengthening the Retail & Food segment as new platform
  • Revenues of approx. EUR 20 million with excellent growth opportunities

Munich, March 1, 2024 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Temakinho S.r.l. ("Temakinho") from Cigierre – Compagnia Generale Ristorazione S.p.A. ("Cigierre"), owned by funds advised by BC Partners. The company will strengthen the Retail & Food segment as a new platform investment.

Temakinho is a restaurant chain providing premium Japanese-Brazilian sushi, meat cuisine and drinks through 10 directly managed restaurants located in Italy (Milan, Rome, Bologna and Florence) and 3 franchising restaurants in Italian airports (2 in Rome Fiumicino and 1 in Milan Linate) and 1 franchising in Lyon, France. Temakinho has access to a central kitchen near Milan, where selected ingredients are processed and semi-finished products are temporarily stored and then delivered. The company is headquartered in Milan, employs 160 staff and generated revenues of approx. EUR 20 million in 2022.

With Temakinho, Mutares is entering an attractive market in the premium food retail sector. The company has a very good brand positioning and a scalable business model, both via directly operated stores and via franchising, with high potential returns, offering excellent growth opportunities for the future.

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, net income in the holding company is expected to be in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


01.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1848653

 
End of News EQS News Service

1848653  01.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1848653&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

