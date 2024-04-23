Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’474 1.3%  SPI 15’265 1.1%  Dow 38’240 0.7%  DAX 17’973 0.6%  Euro 0.9731 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’970 0.7%  Gold 2’303 -1.0%  Bitcoin 60’230 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9114 -0.1%  Öl 88.0 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061ABB1222171Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278DocMorris4261528
Top News
Renault steigert Umsatz und übertrifft Erwartungen - Aktie trotzdem schwach
Heute um 18 Uhr live: Vom Einsteiger zum Profi - Strategien für den Optionshandel
Romande Energie erzielt im 2023 ausserordentlich hohe Ergebnisse - Aktie profitiert
Ausblick: Iberdrola legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Phoenix Mecano-Aktie dennoch fester: Phoenix Mecano macht im Q1 weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Mutares Aktie [Valor: 43469302 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.04.2024 10:45:03

EQS-News: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Sofinter Group

finanzen.net zero Mutares-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Mutares
40.45 EUR 0.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Sofinter Group

23.04.2024 / 10:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Sofinter Group

  • Leading global provider of industrial and utility boilers with a strong positioning in the Heat Recovery Steam Generation (HRSG) segment
  • Significant synergies expected with other Mutares portfolio companies in the segment Engineering & Technology, including NEM Energy Group
  • Revenues of over EUR 200 million in 2023

Munich, April 23, 2024 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Sofinter Group. The acquisition further strengthens the Engineering & Technology segment of Mutares.

Sofinter is a leading player specialized in designing and manufacturing of steam generators for different markets. The company has 4 factories located in Italy and Romania ensuring European quality standards. With around 680 employees, Sofinter generated revenues of over EUR 200 million in 2023. Sofinter operates through 4 main brands offering a diversified product range in more than 45 countries: Macchi, a worldwide leader in industrial and heat recovery boilers for the oil & gas sector; AC Boilers, a global player in the manufacturing of large utility boilers, waste-to-energy/biomass boilers and Heat Recovery Steam Generation (HRSG) for power generation; Europower, an EPC and O&M contractor focused mainly in the Waste-to-Energy sector; Itea, dedicated to the development and sale of plants based on the proprietary Technology ISOTHERM Pwr® “Flameless” Oxy-Combustion, covering a wide range of activities within the value chain.

Sofinter is very well positioned in the market thanks to its broad product range, which enables it to serve different markets and customer needs, its outstanding technical competence and its continuous investment in R&D. The aim is to exploit new market opportunities leveraging on Sofinter skills and quality highly recognized and appreciated in the market. Thanks to its considerable installed base of equipment worldwide, the company targets to significantly develop its service and aftermarket business in the future.

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2024, consolidated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. On this basis, the Holding Company is expected to generate a net income of EUR 108 million to EUR 132 million for the fiscal year 2024, EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
CLAI
Matthieu Meunier
Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05
E-mail: matthieu.meunier@clai2.com


23.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1887031

 
End of News EQS News Service

1887031  23.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1887031&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Mutares

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mutares

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Heute um 18 Uhr live

Möchten Sie den Optionshandel von Grund auf lernen? Heute führt Sie der erfahrene Trader Marcus Ruhnau im Online-Seminar in die Cash Secured Put Strategie ein, eine erprobte Methode, die sowohl für Handelsneulinge als auch erfahrene Trader geeignet ist.

Schnell noch kostenfrei anmelden!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:04 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Lonza, Swiss Life
09:41 Marktüberblick: SAP bestätigt Prognose
09:12 SMI setzt Erholung fort
07:00 Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
06:13 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Volumenmaximum getestet
22.04.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Unsicherheiten bleiben – Berichtssaison im Fokus
22.04.24 Gold and Bitcoin Rallies vs U.S. Dollar Strength
18.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.85% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
17.04.24 GRANOLAS: Bühne frei für Europas Börsenavantgarde
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’834.92 19.87 D1SSMU
Short 12’100.90 13.49 H4SSMU
Short 12’518.38 8.99 PFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’466.55 23.04.2024 10:40:33
Long 10’980.00 19.68
Long 10’679.41 13.81 SSQMSU
Long 10’224.26 8.92 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mutares 40.45 0.37% Mutares

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Medien-Experte kritisiert Trump Media & Technology als "Schwindel" - Käufer der TMTG-Aktie "sind Idioten"
Novartis-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Novartis erhöht nach dynamischem Auftaktquartal die Guidance - neuer VR-Präsident
Expertin von Goldman Sachs mit Angriff auf Bitcoin und Co.: Kryptosektor "heuchlerisch" und Coins "wertlos"
UBS-Aktie in Rot: UBS plant wohl fünf Entlassungswellen
HOCHDORF-Aktie bricht um die Hälfte ein: Verkauf von Tochtergesellschaft Swiss Nutrition rückt in den Fokus
NVIDIA-Aktie mit schwacher Performance: Magnificent Seven verzeichnen Rekordverlust beim Börsenwert
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz-Aktie freundlich: Pyzchiva in der EU zugelassen
Bayer-Aktie zieht an: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Bayer-Aktie
Bitcoin-Halving abgeschlossen: Das macht der BTC-Kurs
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gewinnt am Nachmittag an Fahrt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit