Mutares Aktie 43469302 / DE000A2NB650
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23.09.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Mutares has sold Prénatal Netherlands to its CEO Jochem van Bueren
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Disposal/Investment
Mutares has sold Prénatal Netherlands to its CEO Jochem van Bueren
Munich, September 23, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold Prénatal Netherlands (Moeder & Kind B.V.), the leading Dutch omnichannel retailer for mother & child products, to the company's CEO, Jochem van Bueren, in a fully financed transaction. The transaction was signed and completed simultaneously and concerns exclusively the Dutch Prénatal business.
Prénatal Netherlands is a household name in the Dutch market with a heritage spanning more than 65 years, offering a broad assortment of maternity, baby and child products through its nationwide store network and e-commerce platform.
Since his appointment as CEO in January 2026, Jochem van Bueren has made significant progress in the development of the company, strengthening its commercial proposition, sharpening its cost base and repositioning the business for profitable growth. This transaction enables him to build on that momentum and lead Prénatal Netherlands into its next phase as an independent company.
The divestment marks a further step in the execution of Mutares' portfolio strategy: reducing exposure in the Retail and Automotive segments and focusing the portfolio going forward on Chemicals, Energy, Infrastructure, Logistics and Services.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “With this transaction, we place Prénatal in the best possible hands for its next chapter. Since taking over as CEO at the beginning of this year, Jochem van Bueren has made impressive progress in developing the company and is well positioned to continue on this path independently. At the same time, the divestment underlines our strategy to reduce our exposure in retail and automotive and to focus our portfolio on Chemicals, Energy, Infrastructure, Logistics and Services.”
Jochem van Bueren, CEO of Prénatal, comments: “We are very thankful to Mutares for the support in the last years, enabling a successful transformation phase for Prenatal. We see Prenatal now again fit for future and, together with an external financier, are proud to be able to continue this journey successfully delivering an exciting customer journey with a great brand and wonderful colleagues in the Dutch retail world.”
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK
23.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
|EQS News ID:
|2403086
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2403086 23.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Mutares
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07:30
|EQS-News: Mutares hat Prénatal Niederlande an dessen CEO Jochem van Bueren verkauft (EQS Group)
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07:30
|EQS-News: Mutares has sold Prénatal Netherlands to its CEO Jochem van Bueren (EQS Group)
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